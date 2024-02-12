Gor Yeritsyan, Cain Sandoval discuss March 23 bouts

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions hosted media workouts for a large contingent of Southern California press on Saturday at Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA.

Fighters who worked out for the media will be competing at the next installment of the nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series on Friday, February 23 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Among those going through the media workout session were Undefeated Welterweight Contender Gor Yeritsyan, (17-0, 14 KOs), accompanied by his Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach.

Super Lightweight Knockout Artist Cain Sandoval, (11-0, 11 KOs) along with his opponent on February 23, Super Lightweight Veteran, Javier Molina, (22-5, 9 KO’s).

Also working out was Rising Undefeated Featherweight Osvel Caballero, (4-0, 3 KOs) and Undefeated Bantamweight Alfredo Castro, (9-0, 7 KOs) who previously caught the eye of Tom Loeffler while sparring at Wild Card Boxing Gym.

Below are quotes from the participants:

Gor Yeritsyan

“Coach Freddie and are having a great camp. We know how tough an opponent Quinton Randall is but we’ll be prepared for victory for the fans at Chumash Casino and those watching on UFC FIGHT PASS. I’m planning to bring the WBC Continental Americas Title home with me.”

Cain Sandoval

“Javier is a very good veteran who has had many more professional fights than me but he’s never felt my power before. Some have called this a step-up fight for me but I’m very confident that I’ll be victorious and put on another great show.”

Javier Molina

“I’ve been hearing about Cain for a while but I know my skills and experience will give me the victory on February 23.”

Osvel Caballero

“This is the just the just of show I need to fight on to elevate my career. A big crowd and the UFC FIGHT PASS exposure is very important for me. Thanks very much to Tom Loeffler and 360 Promotions for the opportunity.”

Tom Loeffler

“The main event and co-main are reminiscent of the great HBO Boxing After Dark cards. Both fights are very well matched for exciting action from the opening bell and bigger opportunities awaiting the winners.”

“As you can see, these fighters are in great shape and we’re excited to bring another world class boxing card to the beautiful Chumash Casino Resort. UFC FIGHT PASS is the biggest combat sports streaming platform in the world and has become the platform to see these types of exciting cards.”