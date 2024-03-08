LIVE: Joshua vs Ngannou results from Knockout Chaos in Riyadh

World Boxing News provides Joshua vs Ngannou results from ‘Knockout Chaos’ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou trade blows for a potential shot at the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in 2025. WBN has up-to-date happenings from Riyadh from the first bell to the last.
Zhilei’ Big Bang’ Zhang takes on ex-world titleholder Joseph Parker in the co-feature. Meanwhile, those heavyweight bangers are backed up by a world title double.
Reigning champion Rey Vargas faces mandatory challenger Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight title. At the same time, Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov battle it out for the WBA super welterweight title recently stripped from Jermell Charlo.
Joshua vs Ngannou results:
Results will appear here as they happen.
Remaining bouts:
10 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest
Anthony Joshua – 252.4lbs
Francis Ngannou – 272.6lbs
WBO Interim Heavyweight World Championship
Zhilei Zhang – 291.6lbs
Joseph Parker – 247.6lbs
WBC Featherweight World Championship
Rey Vargas – 125lbs
Nick Ball – 126lbs
Vacant WBA Super-Welterweight World Championship
Israil Madrimov – 153.6lbs
Magomed Kurbanov – 153.6lbs
Vacant WBA International Lightweight contest 10×3 minute rounds
Mark Chamberlain – 134.6lbs
Gavin Gwynne – 134.6lbs
Eliminator for WBC Silver Super-Welterweight Championship, 10×3 minute rounds
Jack McGann – 153.4lbs
Louis Greene – 153.2lbs
WBO Global & WBC Special Event Heavyweight Contest, 10×3 Minute Rounds
Justis Huni – 243.2lbs
Kevin Lerena – 232.4 lbs
4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest
Roman Fury – 224lbs
Martin Svarc – 225lbs
6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest
Ziyad Almaayouf – 144.4lbs
Christian Lopes Flores – 142lbs
8 X 3 Minute Heavyweight Contest
Andrii Novytskyi – 239.4lbs
Juan Torres – 255.6lbs
Joshua vs Ngannou info
Joshua and Ngannou are expected to ring walk at 02.20 am local time. This equates to 6.20 pm ET, 3.20 pm PT, and 11.20 pm UK time. The event is live on DAZN PPV worldwide and available on Sky Sports in the UK. Saudi viewers can book via webook.com. US subscribers can also book via PPV.com.
Headlining fighter quotes:
Anthony Joshua:
“God is good, life is good, no complaining. I had about ten days off [after I beat Wallin] to get back to basics and get on the grind. God is good. We’re happy. All will be revealed.
Francis Ngannou:
“I think I haven’t shocked the world yet. But first of all, I want to thank everybody here for making this happen. All of the promoters are here. I also want to thank His Excellency my brother Turki Alalshikh. I want to thank AJ for also being part of this. It always takes two to tango, so thank you for being here and making this happen.
Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.