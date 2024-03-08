LIVE: Joshua vs Ngannou results from Knockout Chaos in Riyadh

World Boxing News provides Joshua vs Ngannou results from ‘Knockout Chaos’ in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou trade blows for a potential shot at the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in 2025. WBN has up-to-date happenings from Riyadh from the first bell to the last.

Zhilei’ Big Bang’ Zhang takes on ex-world titleholder Joseph Parker in the co-feature. Meanwhile, those heavyweight bangers are backed up by a world title double.

Reigning champion Rey Vargas faces mandatory challenger Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight title. At the same time, Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov battle it out for the WBA super welterweight title recently stripped from Jermell Charlo.

Joshua vs Ngannou results:

Results will appear here as they happen.

Remaining bouts:

10 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest

Anthony Joshua – 252.4lbs

Francis Ngannou – 272.6lbs

WBO Interim Heavyweight World Championship

Zhilei Zhang – 291.6lbs

Joseph Parker – 247.6lbs

WBC Featherweight World Championship

Rey Vargas – 125lbs

Nick Ball – 126lbs

Vacant WBA Super-Welterweight World Championship

Israil Madrimov – 153.6lbs

Magomed Kurbanov – 153.6lbs

Vacant WBA International Lightweight contest 10×3 minute rounds

Mark Chamberlain – 134.6lbs

Gavin Gwynne – 134.6lbs

Eliminator for WBC Silver Super-Welterweight Championship, 10×3 minute rounds

Jack McGann – 153.4lbs

Louis Greene – 153.2lbs

WBO Global & WBC Special Event Heavyweight Contest, 10×3 Minute Rounds

Justis Huni – 243.2lbs

Kevin Lerena – 232.4 lbs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest

Roman Fury – 224lbs

Martin Svarc – 225lbs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight Contest

Ziyad Almaayouf – 144.4lbs

Christian Lopes Flores – 142lbs

8 X 3 Minute Heavyweight Contest

Andrii Novytskyi – 239.4lbs

Juan Torres – 255.6lbs

Joshua vs Ngannou info

Joshua and Ngannou are expected to ring walk at 02.20 am local time. This equates to 6.20 pm ET, 3.20 pm PT, and 11.20 pm UK time. The event is live on DAZN PPV worldwide and available on Sky Sports in the UK. Saudi viewers can book via webook.com. US subscribers can also book via PPV.com.

Headlining fighter quotes:

Anthony Joshua:

“God is good, life is good, no complaining. I had about ten days off [after I beat Wallin] to get back to basics and get on the grind. God is good. We’re happy. All will be revealed.

Francis Ngannou:

“I think I haven’t shocked the world yet. But first of all, I want to thank everybody here for making this happen. All of the promoters are here. I also want to thank His Excellency my brother Turki Alalshikh. I want to thank AJ for also being part of this. It always takes two to tango, so thank you for being here and making this happen.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.