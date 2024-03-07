Jake Paul inks Mike Tyson ‘fight’ – again proves he’s not a pro boxer

Jake Paul has proven yet again that he’s not a serious professional boxer after inking a deal to face Mike Tyson at 58.

The YouTuber, who claimed he wanted to face Canelo Alvarez, dropped the worst indication yet, which is that he’s not genuinely taking his career as a pugilist one hundred percent.

Paul announced he’d fight a nearly 60-year-old former heavyweight champion who hasn’t been in a ring for three and a half years. Tyson’s last professional fight was almost 20 years ago.

Nonetheless, Paul is clout-chasing again after signing a deal with Netflix to allow all existing customers to watch the event. Tyson vs Paul is scheduled to go down a few weeks after The Baddest Man leaves his 57th year behind.

The AT&T Stadium in Texas is due to host the fight, with Paul banking on selling upwards of 70,000 tickets for what is essentially a glorified sparring session.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Tyson vs Paul will undoubtedly be riddled with causes preventing the wannabe boxer from getting hammered, even by a legend who is pushing closer to his pension than his glory years.

‘Iron Mike’ can still bang. There’s no doubt about that. But at his age, Paul’s mobility should be enough to see him hear the final bell. That’s obviously what Paul is banking on as he aims to put more kudos on his boxing career.

Paul didn’t consider the fact that many bona fide boxing fans wouldn’t take the event seriously from the first announcement.

On Thursday, Paul thought he’d shocked the world. However, nobody is surprised by anything in the era of the influencer. There were more shaking of heads and disappointment in the sport than anything relevant to excitement.

Not the biggest fight

“Promotion, promotion, promotion,” began Paul. “If I’m being honest, it doesn’t need that. The biggest [YouTuber] fight of the 21st century in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live on the biggest streaming platform in the world. That’s the MVP way.

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you won’t want to miss this event.

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion. Now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world [ever, in his opinion]. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet” and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”

Let’s face it, Jake, nobody is going to sleep in this fight. Maybe only those watching.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

