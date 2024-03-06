Shabby Ryan Garcia reveals hotel room where he is holed up

A shabby Ryan Garcia revealed his current situation as the boxer looks far from in preparation for a massive Pay Per View fight.

Looking a mess and unshaven for days, Garcia is staying in a hotel room with at least two friends. What the group is engaged in is anyone’s guess, but Garcia isn’t making much sense of anything.

Signing a contract with himself to not take any further drugs and ‘only drink wine,’ the Golden Boy star looks as though he needs someone to slap him in the face. Someone to remind him who is waiting for him in five weeks.

On April 20, Garcia is penciled in to fight Devin Haney, one of the most dangerous boxers in the world. However, on the face of everything that’s happened over the past nine days, that fight will either be scrapped or postponed.

Ryan Garcia looks shabby in hotel hideaway

From his hideaway, Garcia has constantly been on his phone in a manic state. So far, he’s alleged a kidnap plot, says he’s seen aliens and UFOs, been abused as a two-year-old and made to watch abuse under duress, been asked to speak to the Israeli Prime Minister to help with a Gaza ceasefire, called Elon Musk the Anti-Christ and labeled the Pope a ‘poop.’

With each claim made, Garcia is moving closer to an intervention that will likely halt any boxing activity until he checks his mental health.

In his last post, Garcia says he will now focus on boxing. Whether that means help has finally arrived, who knows?

He said: “I, Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other than my fight, boxing and sports. All [other] topics of discussion [mentioned on his account] will be discussed after my fight.

“Five weeks of focus. You have my word. I’m locked in. I’ll see you 4-20.”

WBN reached out

World Boxing News has reached out to a couple of people who can make a difference in Garcia’s life to ensure his safety, not only mentally but physically, especially if his promoters still won’t pull the plug.

Hopefully, Devin Haney’s suggestion that it’s all an act will be correct. Even though on the surface and looking at Garcia’s current state, that’s more of a long shot than anything.

Garcia’s behavior has gradually worsened since last week’s press conference in New York. It seems being holed up in a suite with whatever is going on in there has tipped him over the edge.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.