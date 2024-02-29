Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia in danger of being canceled

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia is already in danger of being canceled following a row over substance abuse by the challenger.

Haney accused Garcia of being ‘drunk as a skunk’ at the New York press conference this week. Garcia then proceeded to put on a live social media chat while smoking marijuana.

The WBC super lightweight champion has now threatened to pull out of the press tour’s upcoming second leg in Los Angeles.

Ryan Garcia makes admission on lifestyle

Asked in the live video who training was going, Garcia answered: “Amazing, bro,” he said to his co-host. “Looking good, training good. I’m laughing because I’m high as f***!”

On Haney claiming he was drunk, he added: “I know so many stories of top athletes in the world that do crazier s*** than me and be the best in the world.

“I’m not a dry snitch. I won’t say anything. At the end of the day. I box, smoke weed, drink, and I’m the best.”

After witnessing Garcia’s behavior, Haney stated: “I’m not going to that press conference tomorrow. This dude Ryan is wasting mine and everybody’s time.”

Garcia began trending as number one due to his antics, which came shortly after he went face-to-face with Haney in New York.

“Kingry” had previously outlined that he didn’t want to fight in New York. He told fans he was working on moving the fight to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya assured fans this wouldn’t happen. However, the tension at the press conference was palpable.

Devin Haney urged to line up Garcia replacement

Just hours later, some believe Garcia may be attempting to sabotage himself to avoid facing Haney at the Barclays Center.

“Ryan Garcia is trying to sabotage the fight so he doesn’t have to fight in New York and pay those taxes. The play is clear. Either that or he knows he dead meat on April 20.”

Whatever the problem is, a professional athlete smoking and drinking seven weeks before a fight in public leaves a lot of question marks.

If Garica needs help, as he has done for mental health in the past, Haney could be left in the lurch. If things continue to spiral, the fight is in grave danger and may never happen in the spring.

Haney has already been urged to line up a replacement for Garcia, who won’t be fighting fit at one hundred percent if he continues his behavior.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

