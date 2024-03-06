Ryan Garcia continues unchecked in ‘genuine psychotic episode’

Troubled boxer Ryan Garcia discusses what’s on his mind, good or bad, in an unchecked episode heading towards a second week.

After gaining a few hours away from social media, Garcia returned with a series of capital letter posts that made zero sense. He subsequently deleted most of them, including calling Elon Musk – ‘The Anti-Christ.’

Following a spat with UFC fighter Sean Strickland earlier in the week, Garcia’s condition has turned much more severe. His mindset seems heightened, where the only way to go is down.

Ryan Garcia is having a ‘psychotic episode’

Strickland believes Garcia is going through a severe mental issue in front of the world.

“Well, I kinda feel bad making fun of Ryan. I thought he was being a woman,” said Strickland. “But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode – CTE, drugs – who knows.”

The former champion then stated that those around Garcia should be blamed for not stepping in.

“After he’s through this, he should really rethink who his friends are – parasites. Man, if I had a buddy losing it like this, I’d be the first one checking on him. It’s odd no one is trying to pull him back.

“I’m a little mentally unstable. It’s important to be surrounded by people who understand you and help. I’ll wake up some days wanting to strangle a puppy.

“Sean, are you doing okay? – Yes, I’m good, I’m so happy! – If I’m happy, it’s harder for me to see how unstable I am.”

Garcia needs help

Despite the obvious seriousness of what is occurring, even with an April 20 fight locked in, Garcia assures fans he’s okay.

“I love God and my kids. I love Jesus. I’m healthy and don’t have any medical issues, for the record.”

That’s not what his brother and ex-wife have stated, although Garcia’s father did put out a short statement saying he thinks his son is fine.

Judging by what Garcia is muttering, though, which is that he was abducted and taken to Bohemian Grove to witness unspeakable events, that’s not what’s coming across.

“It just keeps rolling in. You don’t have to believe they took me here, but I don’t have to prove anything to you. You aren’t the one whose whole family has been threatened,” Garcia said.

“Imagine you are exposing the world, and the people closest want you to stop while kids are being killed every second. Innocent babies’ lives lost, and you want me to stop.”

Furthermore, calls for Garcia to be pulled out of the fight with Devin Haney are yet to be addressed by promoters Golden Boy or Chairman Oscar De La Hoya.

If things spiral in the same direction, there can be no choice but to force Ryan Garcia to get the help he needs.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

