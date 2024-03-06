Replacement lined up for Devin Haney as Ryan Garcia tailspins

Moves have been made to have a replacement in place to face Devin Haney on April 20 as Ryan Garcia continues to struggle.

Haney, despite claiming Garcia is acting, may not have an opponent for his massive Pay Per View in Brooklyn as Garcia implodes through a manic episode.

The likeliness of Garcia being pulled out of the fight has increased significantly as his family attempts to assure the boxing world of their worry over the boxer.

Ryan’s brother Sean was the latest to express his concern, following Garcia’s ex-wife and several of the sport’s stars.

Ryan Garcia’s situation

“For everyone asking me about my brother Ryan, I’m sorry I can’t tell you guys if he’s okay or not. I love my brother with all my heart, but I do not condone what he’s doing. I have my own life, and he does what he does with his,” said Sean.

“My next fight, I will be fighting Amado Fernando Vargas. Our teams are slowly going to make this fight happen. I’m in the gym with it now, and have nothing to do with my brother’s situation.

“Please don’t give up on Ryan. Pray for him. He is a Great man [and is] just under lots of pressure.”

Devin Haney substitute

Due to the situation with Garcia, Haney needs a contingency plan. Therefore, Golden Boy has backed up the main event with a super lightweight fighter who can immediately step in.

Arnold Barboza is that man. If the worst happens, the 29-0 star is ready to substitute for Garcia.

He said: “Make sure you guys are ready for April 20 in New York!”

Make sure you guys ready for 04/20/2024 New York! — Arnold Barboza jr (@jrBarbozaArnold) March 5, 2024

Barboza even alluded to being part of the main event at the press conference tour.

“I want to thank Golden Boy and DAZN for the opportunity to be the co-main event of this great event and the opportunity to showcase my talent,” stated the undefeated contender.

“I don’t know what’s going on between these two on the stage and their little shows. But one thing is for sure: I’m working hard in the gym. I am ready to step in for either of them.”

Arnold Barboza

Without naming Garcia, Barboza posted an update that pointed to the man he could replace.

“Mental toughness is the foundation of every battle we face in life, not just boxing. It’s about having the grit to push through pain, the focus to block out distractions, and the belief in ourselves when doubt creeps in.

“Boxing is not just about physical strength, but resilience,” he added.

Another fighter interested in facing Haney if Garcia cannot is Shakur Stevenson.

The multi-weight world champion said: “Sub me in Coach. Prayers up, Lil bra,” when commenting on Garcia’s current plight.

He added: “Hopefully they hit me. I’m the only person who makes sense if they [Haney vs Garcia organizers] want to keep the ball rolling.”

Stevenson and Barboza then had an exchange.

“I don’t do this for clout, bro. I’m not even on the gram or like that. I’m not like these other fighters. I mean, what I say,” stated Barboza.

“We could do it next. Are you coming to 135? If so, let’s make it happen. All the trolling has to stop,” responded Stevenson.

“Come to 135? I fight at 140. They asked if I was willing to fight you. I am willing if you come to 140, of course. Anyone at 140 can get it,” concluded Barboza.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.