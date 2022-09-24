Shakur Stevenson wins, moves up, and targets Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson is targeting a shot at the undisputed lightweight title after Devin Haney vs Goerge Kambosos II goes in the books.

The 25-year-old made his plans clear after extending his winning record to 19-0 on Saturday night.

Despite losing his super-featherweight world titles on the scale Thursday afternoon, he wasn’t about to lose the fight.

Shakur Stevenson beats Robson Conceicao

Stevenson bested Robson Conceição by a twelve-round unanimous decision. Scores read 117-109 [twice] and 118-108.

The WBC and WBO titles went vacant in front of 10,107 fans Friday evening at Prudential Center. It was the largest crowd ever to attend a boxing event at the arena.

Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) landed a career-high 199 punches, including a body shot knockdown in the fourth round.

In the sixth, he stunned Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs). However, the Brazilian challenger hung tough. Referee David Fields deducted a point from the two-weight champion for hip tossing Conceição in the ninth round.

After the inauspicious ninth, Stevenson closed the show in an eye-catching pound-for-pound display. He won the final three rounds on all three judges’ cards.

Devin Haney shot at lightweight

After missing weight by 1.6 pounds the previous day, Stevenson will now begin his lightweight journey.

Undisputed champion Haney sits atop the 135-pound heap, with big names like Vasiliy Lomachenko also in play.

“I had a long week. I killed myself to make weight. All I want to do is come in here and perform. I did everything I could to do that,” Stevenson said.

“I’m just a dominating individual. With me versus him, the ref, I did everything I could to try and beat [Conceicao] up as much as I could.

“He held me the whole night, but I did everything I could. I think he was doing a lot of holding whenever I was getting on the inside.

“As soon as I got on the inside, he grabbed me.”

On facing Haney after his October rematch battle with Kambosos in Australia, Stevenson added: “We’ve got to fight the champ.

“Me and Devin [Haney], we could lock it in. After he fights Kambosos, let’s get it on!

“I’ll fight Vasyl Lomachenko too.”

