Devin Haney to George Kambosos Jr: I’m ready to fight in Australia!

February 8th, 2022

Devin Haney says an undisputed lightweight title clash is in the hands of George Kambosos Jr. after the American stated he’s on board.

The WBC champion wants a shot at the WBO, IBF, and WBA versions currently in possession of the rugged Australian.

Talk over a potential four-belt battle is dominating boxing column inches at the moment as Kambosos seeks a homecoming legacy fight.

Vasyl Lomachenko is already interested in being in the opposite corner this spring. However, it’s Haney that says he’s agreed on all stipulations for a battle Down Under.

DEVIN HANEY

“Right now, it’s on George and his team to determine what’s next,” Haney told DAZN. “At the end of the day, I agreed to all of their terms.

“Whether it was the travel or the vaccine. So, anything that they throw at me, I’m ready to do it.

“This is a dream of mine to become an undisputed champion. They can say what they want. That I priced myself out and did this and that, but that’s not the truth.

“I’m ready to make the people happy and ready to do it next.”

Kambosos isn’t convinced and has openly asked for solid offers to his team headed by Lou DiBella and Peter Kahn.

‘Ferocious’ George is on a mission to fill a stadium with a combination of Australian and Greek fans for what would be a Pay Per View affair in his home country.

Although Kambosos seems less-than-convinced that the fight can get over the line when speaking publicly on Haney

“These Haney fans are delusional,” said Kambosos. “I just beat the big bad wolf of the division that was destroying everyone.

“But I’m supposedly worried about feather-fisted Haney?

“He has some talking to do with his own broadcaster and supposed partner. It’s not my fault they have no faith in him,” he added.

CANELO MOVE

DAZN has their budget stifled at the moment until they know what move Canelo Alvarez will make. The Network has put three potential opponents to the pound for pound king for May 7th.

Jermall Charlo, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Dmitry Bivol sit on the shortlist for a DAZN broadcast. However, Canelo can battle Junior Makabu at cruiserweight, potentially on Showtime PPV.

Once Canelo has made his decision, DAZN will allocate a budget to Haney for his offer. Until then, fans will have to wait and see what transpires as Kambosos grows impatient.

