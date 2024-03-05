Ryan Garcia in rape claim as Devin Haney fight heads to oblivion

Ryan Garcia made an astonishing claim from his childhood as the Golden Boy star’s fight with Devin Haney heads to oblivion.

Garcia continues to spiral out of control in a manic episode as everybody witnessing the events hopes he can get the help he needs. The younger fighter is clearly struggling with his mental health, cannot put his phone down, and is making little sense.

Claims of UFOs, trafficking, and being raped as a two-year-old are just a few of the barrage of posts Garcia has sent out. Over the past 48 hours, it doesn’t seem like Garcia got much sleep.

As someone who has been around this kind of behavior, it’s a matter of time before Garcia crashes to Earth and needs an intervention. The likeliness of the Haney bout happening on April 20 is not good.

Ryan Garcia’s fight should be called off

The longer Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya don’t act, the worse it looks for the company. Looking at this harrowing situation from the outside, Garcia should be pulled out to assess his mental health.

His latest posts are even more worrying than anything seen before.

“I feel like crying because I’m giving everyone info they already know, but they refuse to believe. Do you want proof now I’ll get it ASAP!

“Have I proved I don’t care about fame or money? Even tho bags are flying in. I’m going to set up a live drug test.

“I’ve been raped at two years old. How would you act [if it was done] by a family member? How would that feel to you, and how would you act?

“It’s funny to people. I was raped as a two-year-old, and I have proof, and they laugh. WTF is wrong with people?

I’ve seen the worst s*** in my life. I’m tired of being quiet.”

He added: “Someone slipped some shit in my drink.

“What would you do if they held you down and made you watch? Yeah, I’m losing it. The s*** I’ve seen, I’m hurting for the kids. Human trafficking is the biggest trade in the world. I’m hurting for them, and I’m the crazy one. No one is doing anything.

“I can’t be touched unless God allows it. Behold The Great Awakening! Didn’t think it would come from me. Did you?”

Frantic episode

A frantic timeline continued with Garcia claiming: “I have a picture of a real alien. Should I release this and f*** it all up?

“They held me down and made me watch. Of course, I’ve lost it a little. They really begged me to join, and I said f*** you.

“Are you guys the crazy ones? Because I’m not lying. They are hurting kids! And everyone is standing back, telling me to shut up. I don’t care anymore.

“I’ll die for innocent souls taken if you aren’t on my side. You are on the devil’s side.”

Call the fight off. Call the fight off now.

