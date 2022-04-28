WBC President crowns Tyson Fury ‘King of Boxing’, says ref did a great job

April 28th, 2022

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman declared Tyson Fury the ‘King of Boxing’ after his recent win over Dillian Whyte.

In a move that will indeed vex Canelo Alvarez, a fellow Mexican, Sulaiman lauded the heavyweight ruler following his Wembley spectacle.

Speaking after returning home in his latest WBC column, Sulaiman said: “Tyson Fury is our WBC heavyweight world champion.

“It’s the same championship that has crowned Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Ken Norton, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko, and Deontay Wilder – in that order.

“Fury is the worthy successor, thus called Lineal champion.”

He continued: “Fury is a star, aside from his great boxing ability and the incredible power of his fists. He is a wonderful person who managed to battle out of a terrible crisis in his life, which led him to suffer the demons of alcohol, drugs, and depression.

“Only a few believed in him, and among them is the WBC, since we supported him in the most challenging moments.

“Today, he is a family man, an example of kindness and charity. His great charisma is used to change the lives of millions of people.

“He has a wonderful working team, and he is invariably in the company of his wife, Paris.”

MEXICO

Sulaiman revealed that Fury has agreed to travel over to the WBC headquarters next month.

“In the ring, Tyson Fury told me that he urgently needs to and wants to visit Mexico. He identifies with our country and its people.

“We agreed to see each other in May to take a great tour around the city, visit the Aztec pyramids, sing with mariachi.

“Why not eat tacos and all other Mexican delicacies?”

Despite complaints from the challenger over the third man in the ring and a potential push from Fury to finish the fight, Sulaiman saw no problem with the officiating.

“The Referee did a great job and had a tremendous performance. The fight turned into a pitched battle in the fourth round.

“Both fouled, and it came close to becoming unmanageable. Mark Lyson applied authority with rigor, and in so doing and so achieving, he kept and maintained firm control of the two angry giants.

“Fury announced his retirement at the press conference. We will let him rest, contemplate his future, and then we will see what happens.”

TYSON FURY – KING OF BOXING

Concluding, Sulaiman recalled when his father suspended Fury from the WBC Rankings for his controversial comments.

Things have rapidly changed since then.

“The World Boxing Council was the first to discover Tyson Fury and put him into the ratings. My dad closely followed his beginnings.

“On one occasion, Fury expressed himself inappropriately, and Don José decided to suspend him if he did not retract what was published.

“The next day, he received a call from the young boxer.

“When he hung up, my dad told me: “My son, I loved talking with this young man. He apologized appropriately and expressed himself eloquently.

“He has charisma, and they say he is a good fighter. I hope all goes well for him.”

Sulaiman stated: “Today, Tyson Fury is the king of boxing.”

