Dear Ryan Garcia, please get the help you need before it’s too late

Ryan Garcia needs to be saved from himself before it’s too late as the boxer’s strange behavior continues.

Firstly, Garcia insists he’s been hacked on social media despite posting himself between the ‘hacking’ posts. Following a harrowing clip posted on his channels, he also spoke out about his unusual situation.

The Golden Boy star, who is locked in to face Devin Haney on April 20, has been the number one trend on ‘X’ all weekend. The reason is a viral video allegedly showing his demise through forcible means.

However, Garcia is clearly visible holding his own phone through being ‘taken’ after one fan used the power of a screenshot. Garcia then showed up a day later, claiming not to have access to a phone despite posting his message on it.

Ryan Garcia’ clears things up’

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

“Hey guys, it’s Ryan. I’m coming here to explain what’s going on,” Garcia began. “I’m not in possession of my phone. I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I’m being really taking advantage [of].

“I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that’s concerned that I’m okay. I’m not dead; I believe in Jesus, and all those [rumors of my being possessed] are lies.”

Garcia ended the video by stating certain people are “trying to put me in jail. I don’t know what’s going on, but I know that I am okay.”

But Garcia is clearly not okay. Therefore, whatever is going on needs to be properly addressed by his promoters. He says he’s ‘clearing things up’ when absolutely nothing has been cleared up whatsoever.

Furthermore, his family is worried; his behavior is spiraling out of control, and many do not see the fight with Haney happening on April 20 in New York.

Next level behavior

Following his video addressing his fans, Garcia took his odd behavior to a new level. His ‘X’ account went into a darkened state, which, if it is Garcia handling it [looks to be], then the young man has some serious issues to deal with.

Most of the posts were too hard to decipher, but they included the following:

“Believe it or not, the fight is still on. See you in Brooklyn! 4-20 Barclays tickets on sale!

“Beee boo boo boo ooh. Giants. Oh my goodness, the time of Noah is happening. Revelation the times.

“Why do you think they are releasing UFO videos? You don’t think that is not planned. Don’t be gullible this is the truth! The files are being released. It’s for a reason. They will say I’m crazy. Not crazy. I just don’t care to release info.

Training

“And I will still fight! Because I’m training, but I don’t care what I say because I say what I want. You all want crazy, I give it to you. You already hated me. So let me give you what you want. 4-20.

“I’m just here to wake people up. I expose and laugh because I’m the only one that can’t be touched. Jesus is the king of kings. Elites are about to get exposed. Why do you think Katt Williams exposed many? It is just the start of 2024, the year of exposure.

“They can’t cancel the fight. It’s signed!! I’m laughing contract signed. I’ve talked to Oscar. I told him we are good! 4-20 Barclays! No step is miscalculated.

“Imagine your own people trying to take you to the psych ward. Only to prove to the doctors you aren’t. And then I got all My cards back. They are watching. I can’t lose. What do I do? They put that fake video on my IG to find out that I was able to speak.

“I’m free. Finally, let’s go!

“Imagine the elites trying to take you out only to win and laugh in their face.

Demons

“Give me my f***ing account back, WTF demon. This is not cool. Who gave you this authority?

“Imagine battling in spiritual warfare, and everyone acts like it’s not real and says you are the crazy one. Kanye hit me. I’m sad, bro.

“I met the devil smaller than you think. I hope this man’s not hacked again.

“But I have so much proof on people; it’s hilarious. Should I release it? It’s mind-blowing. They are calling me, offering me money, not to say anything.

“The guy that killed for exposing the giants on Twitter is not by chance or luck. They would like me, but they can’t.”

Judging by everything that’s happened since the meeting with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, Garcia is either a very smart man who only cares about money, or he’s genuinely struggling with his position after previously suffering mental health issues.

Whatever the case, promoter Oscar De La Hoya needs to be more vocal about his concerns. Either that or assure fans Garcia is not serious. The same can be said about World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

The WBC has not reacted to all the shenanigans going on with Garcia despite the fact a wellness check is needed to see if he’s of sound mind to challenge for the super lightweight title.

Somebody must have inside knowledge of what Garcia is attempting to do despite most of it backfiring spectacularly. In addition, the next installment of the Ryan Garcia saga is only around the corner.

What a way to sell Pay Per Views. Please save Ryan Garcia!

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

