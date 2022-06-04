Ticket information for Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna at Crypto Arena

June 4th, 2022

The 12-round lightweight clash between undefeated, lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, and former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, DR will take place in Downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 16. Fighting in Southern California for most of his career, this will be the first time Garcia has fought in Downtown Los Angeles since 2017.

The fight, originally scheduled to take place in 2021, has become a grudge match between Garcia and Fortuna and will be streamed live worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Garcia vs. Fortuna go on sale Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 a. m. PT and are priced at $500, $300, $200, $100, $75, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase online at AXS.com, CryptoArena.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

“I am so excited to be fighting at the world famous Crypto.com Arena on July 16th,” said Ryan Garcia. “Let’s turn LA upside down.”

“We are excited to welcome Golden Boy and this marquee fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna to downtown Los Angeles and Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 16th,” Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena.

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams.

The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 19 of the last 22 GRAMMY Awards shows.

The past twenty-two years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events.

Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.

Garcia vs. Fortuna is a 12-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Sampson Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.