Ryan Garcia sinks to a new low, fakes his own death to sell PPVs

Ryan Garcia caused a storm on social media by apparently faking his own death on social media to sell Pay Per Views.

According to activity on his channels, Garcia was taken against his will and had his life cut short. However, a short time later, Garcia was alive and well despite widespread panic from his followers.

Garcia did not address the concern, which is worrying as it was clearly a prank gone wrong that could have had more significant consequences.

Ryan Garcia’s fake death video

Alarms were raised when Garcia or someone he put up to it stated: “We got him, boys. Ryan Garcia, RIP. The video is exactly 666 in time. We told you we were coming.”

The shocking post was followed by a bunch of gibberish that saw some of his followers assuring people it was real. However, some close to Garcia saw FaceTime videos with Jake Paul happening at the same time before his ex-wife aired her concerns about his mental health.

Drea Celina said: “If all my followers are believers, can you please pray for Ryan? We are not together, and I’ve been in contact with him. He may seem fine, but he is not.

“I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll. I’m genuinely concerned, and so are all his family members. We are not part of any of this [faking death stuff] and want him to get better.

“But this is real. Pray for him.”

Former world champion Billy Dib added his thoughts on what Garcia might be going through.

“Ryan Garcia definitely needs help. He is a tragic story in the making,” said Dib, a recent cancer survivor.

Mental health issues

UFC fighter Dillon Danis stated his worry that Garcia was not coping with the stresses of the Devin Haney fight and his life in general.

“Mental health is really important. If Ryan Garcia is genuinely struggling, he deserves all the support he can get. I’m totally here to help out in whatever way I can. Hang in there and get well soon, champ!”

Garcia has a history of mental issues after calling off a fight in 2022 to get help. The spiraling has begun after facing Gervonta Davis and suffering a first loss.

Golden Boy Promotions are yet to address any issues this time despite Garcia’s strange behavior at the Haney press tour.

Something seems as though it’s going to give. But if you’re Ryan Garcia and you believe you have to fake your own death to sell PPVs, you undoubtedly are not mentally ready to fight anyone.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

