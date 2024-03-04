Gennadiy Golovkin comeback still possible despite Kazakh election

Gennadiy Golovkin is still open to offers for future fights despite taking on a new role within the Kazakhstan Olympic movement.

‘GGG’ has not officially announced his retirement despite being out of the ring since September 2022. Without that confirmation and exclamation point on his career, Golovkin has left the door ajar for a possible comeback.

Having kept a low profile since losing to Canelo Alvarez convincingly at the T-Mobile Arena and dropping to 41-2-1 as a pro, Golovkin emerged to take up a role within the NOC.

Gennadiy Golovkin in career move

Golovkin will work with the organization to help young fighters reach their goals of claiming medals at the Olympic Games. Golovkin won a silver medal himself at the 2004 Athens Games.

Upon his appointment, the former pound-for-pound king said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for all those warm wishes I am receiving all day on my election as NOC Kazakhstan President. I am more than happy to represent my country in the global Olympic Movement.”

The WBC, who had an affinity with Golovkin during his later years, stated: “World champion Gennadiy Golovkin was appointed president of the Kazakh Olympic Committee. Golovkin is close to turning 42 and is replacing businessman Timur Kulibayev.

“It should be remembered and noted that as an amateur, GGG achieved an incredible record of 345-5 and as a professional boxer. He was also the middleweight champion of the WBC, IBF and WBA.

“The World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaimán, congratulate and applaud our beloved Gennadiy in an extraordinary way for this great achievement in his life.”

Comeback or retirement

Should Golovkin accept one more round inside the ropes, that would probably come in the super middleweight or light heavyweight divisions. It’s been almost two years since the four-time WBN Fighter of the Year had to make the 160-pound weight stipulation.

With Canelo still ruling over all four titles at 168 and no prospect of a fourth encounter with his nemesis, Golovkin would have to try his hand at 175 to get an immediate title shot.

Due to his previous status as a two-belt and three-belt titleholder and the fact he didn’t lose his final two in the ring, Golovkin would be sanctioned by any of the major organizations to face any champion should he want that final bow.

If he decides to walk away, he’s earned that right, too. Gennadiy Golvokin is one of the best boxers of his generation and undoubtedly one of the top five of the last decade.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

