Gennadiy Golovkin retirement news leaked by Mexican legend

Erik Morales, boxing legend and the coach of middleweight star Jaime Munguia says Gennadiy Golovkin will retire from boxing.

Morales revealed that while trying to arrange a fight with Golovkin, he was told by GGG’s negotiators that the Kazakh puncher was leaving boxing indefinitely.

Outlining how talks went down to rekindle a fight that a US boxing commission deemed too one-sided in 2018, Morales made Golovkin’s decision public.

Gennadiy Golovkin retires

“I don’t think [we are looking for that fight with Gennadiy Golovkin anymore],” Morales told IZQUIERDAZO.

“What I understand, what I was told by the [promotional] company [GGG Boxing], is that Golovkin said to them that he is leaving boxing for an indefinite period.

“And if he decides to return, he will let everybody know. So, we can’t think of Golovkin right now [for Munguia].”

Morales also confirmed that Munguia’s promoters at Golden Boy are looking for an opponent for June 10. But again, he ratified that he doesn’t see Golovkin as a possibility.

“[Fernando] Beltran, Golden Boy, and Oscar De La Hoya, in this case, will define who will be Jaime’s next opponent,” Morales added.

“We all would like it to be Golovkin, all the team, and especially Jaime. But Golovkin is not there anymore.”

Golovkin’s team may be slightly upset by Morales taking the public statement from the former middleweight king’s hands.

GGG vacated the IBF and WBA titles

It comes as GGG gave up his IBF and WBA boxing titles at 160 pounds.

The WBA was first to reveal the news when saying: “Kazakh Gennady Golovkin formally resigned his world champion position.

“He will not face the mandatory fight ordered by the WBA championships committee.

“The Middleweight division now has only one champion by the WBA, the Cuban Erislandy Lara.”

President Gilberto Mendoza added: “The WBA Championships Committee ordered the bout between Middleweight Champion Erislandy Lara and Michael Zerafa.

The period of negotiations will be of 30 days. It began this March 14 when the communication was sent to the parties. It will be finished on April 13.”

Despite the WBA’s speed at confirming the status of Golovkin’s title, the IBF had been informed beforehand. They set about to make a fight between Esquiva Falcao and Zerafa themselves.

After initially accepting the IBF’s offer, Zerafa turned toward the WBA’s stipulation to battle Lara. Falcao was not happy.

He said: “I just found out that Zerafa ran like a chicken. Ran from a real fighter to face a 40-year-old fighter. Zerafa, you are a chicken!”

Next in line to fight Falcao is German IBF number three Vincenzo Gualtieri. Talks remain ongoing.

If it is the last time we ever see Golovkin in the ring, it’s been a hell of a ride.

The man who used to like to be known for his ‘Mexican-style’ boxing had important news leaked by one of the Mexican greats. Ironic.

