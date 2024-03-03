Seven seconds from defeat, Raymond Ford snatches first world title

Raymond Ford snatched the WBA featherweight world title with a dramatic, come-from-behind TKO win against Uzbek phenom Otabek Kholmatov with seven seconds left.

“Savage,” who improved to 15-0-1 with his eighth knockout, was on the cusp of being defeated via split decision, according to the scorecards.

Trailing with two of three judges, Ford dug deep to secure his first world title in the final round. Kholmatov was ahead with two scores of 106-103, while one judge had it 105-104 for the native of Camden, New Jersey.

Kholmatov started strong, pressuring and hurting Ford with a left hand in the second round. Ford began to change the dynamic by pressuring the power puncher, using his high guard to stand before Kholmatov to land his offense.

By the seventh round, both men were going toe-to-toe in the center of the ring. Kholmatov fought on the outside in the later rounds, but Ford hurt him in the final stanza.

Raymond Ford scores last-gasp stoppage

Ford quickly capitalized and landed a flurry. Referee Charlie Fitch waved off the contest at 2:53 as Kholmatov staggered into the ropes.

It was a stunning last-gasp effort that gave Ford his well-deserved maiden world title belt.

After his fantastic victory, Ford said, “My coach told me to bring that dog out. We knew we were coming into their territory. This wasn’t under our promotion. But we had to dig deep.

“The whole time in the corner, I kept telling myself, ‘I’m going to stop him.’ I felt him breaking down as the rounds went on.”

In a startling post-fight admission, Ford stated he may have to move up despite claiming the featherweight strap.

“I started a little slow. I felt I didn’t have the energy and the legs to be the sharper boxer I knew I could be. That was due to a tough weight cut. So, this may be my last fight at 126. Then, we’ll go up to 130 and call out the champions there.”

Concluding, knowing he may need a knockout, Ford stated: “I knew I had to stop him. The rounds were too close. I just had to bring that dog out that my coaches were talking about.

“But I always knew I had it in me. I come from a rough background. There’s nothing that can stop me. Ever.”

