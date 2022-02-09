Andranik Grigoryan vs Otabek Kholmatov set for March 26

February 9th, 2022

Andranik Grigoryan (14-0) will defend his NABA featherweight title against Otabek Kholmatov (9-0) in the main event of Bally Sports’ premiere telecast of their new monthly fight series.

In addition to the NABA title being at stake, the 12 round bout is sanctioned as an official eliminator, with the #2 ranking in the division on the line.

The event takes place on March 26.

In the co-feature bout, unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Anthony Velazquez (10-0) will face an opponent TBA in a fight scheduled for 8 rounds.

The televised opener will be a heavyweight showdown with unbeaten Norman Neely (10-0) taking on Hector Perez (7-3).

“We are committed to putting on highly competitive fights that the fans watching in person and on Bally Sports on TV or streamed on Display Social will enjoy. The main event features two fighters risking their undefeated records. The winner will be in position to fight for a world title in the near future,” said EntroBox CEO Ron Johnson.

The fight card will take place at the luxurious Caribe Royale Orlando and is presented by Bally Sports Present – Entrobox Championship Boxing , brought to you by American Dream Presents in association with Box Lab Promotions.

Tickets will go on sale next week with an announcement coming by the end of the week.