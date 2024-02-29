The mystery of Ryan Garcia’s voice is solved

Golden Boy superstar Ryan Garcia appeared during press tour week for his clash with Devin Haney, boasting a distinctly and noticeable gravelly voice.

Garcia spent time on the MMA Hour before appearing on ESPN’s First Take and finally undertaking press conference duties in New York.

While there, fans mobbed Garcia. They showed out for him in a big way. If only “Kingry” had shown it back on the professional side of the sport.

So far, things haven’t gone well, and car crash viewing from the beginning.

Ryan Garcia’s voice was notably husky

Firstly, Haney claimed Garcia was ‘drunk’ but certainly that his challenger had been drinking in some shape or form. On Wednesday, the day between press conferences, Garcia took things to another level.

The super lightweight stated he was high on cannabis. He proceeded to smoke in front of a live feed on his social media. This constant puffing undoubtedly solves the mystery of Garcia’s husky voice.

Not only is cannabis terrible for the lungs, but it also affects the vocal cords and can cause permanent damage. The THC effects can also sway judgment and make a person too lazy to engage in activities.

A professional athlete engaging in that practice during training camp would have a massively detrimental hindrance. Not to mention, cannabis is banned in competition.

Therefore, Ryan Garcia is jeopardizing the fight even before the press tour concluded, which Haney stated he may not attend if his opponent isn’t taking things seriously.

LA press conference

Golden Boy scheduled the Los Angeles leg for Thursday, hopefully, when promoter Oscar De La Hoya and his right-hand man Bernard Hopkins give Garcia a firm shake.

According to Golden Boy, the pair will arrive at the Avalon in Hollywood sometime before the 1 pm PT start time. Only then will fans and media be able to grasp better what the last 48 hours of shenanigans mean for the event.

Haney and Garcia are due to trade blows on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Garcia hasn’t liked the venue from day one despite ‘showing love’ for New York when visiting.

Some are stating Garcia is attempting to sabotage his headlining Pay Per View to get the fight moved to Las Vegas. He’s certainly going the right way about it.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

