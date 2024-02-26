Oscar De La Hoya confirms clause status for Haney vs Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya confirmed the Haney vs Garcia clash will have zero stipulations, unlike his fighter’s battle with Gervonta Davis.

The Golden Boy boss, who represents Ryan Garcia, agreed to a deal with Devin Haney that allows both to rehydrate fully after the weigh-in.

Oscar De La Hoya confirms no clauses

De La Hoya said: “Championship gold, bragging rights over a long, intense rivalry. The status as the face of American boxing will all be on the line with no catchweight, rehydration clauses, or other nonsense.

“This is a can’t-miss fight that fans can’t afford to miss.”

He added: “The Golden Boy mantra is the best fighting the best, and it’s hard to remember a better example than when Ryan Garcia and Devon Haney square off on April 20.”

Haney vs. Garcia information

A dangerous rivalry brewing since their days in amateur boxing has finally hit a fever pitch. Haney is an undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion. He is the current WBC super lightweight champion and will defend his title against international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia [24-1, 20 KOs].

Haney is an accomplished professional boxer with a perfect record of 31 wins and zero losses. With his lightning-fast hands, exceptional boxing skills, and unyielding determination, the San Francisco-born star has emerged as one of the sport’s most exciting and promising talents today.

The two-division champion left no doubt when he was elected Sports Illustrated 2023 ‘Fighter of the Year.’ In a remarkable feat, he has attained the title of the youngest undisputed world champion and the first undisputed lightweight world champion in the modern four-belt era by dethroning then-champion George Kambosos.

Haney’s subsequent defense of his undisputed world title was a successful rematch against Kambosos. He also scored a notable but highly-debated victory over three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. He was last seen in December 2023 as he dominated and dethroned Regis Prograis.

“King” Ryan Garcia has become one of the biggest names in boxing. At only 25 years old, he has broken into the mainstream. Garcia has proven he is a supreme pay-per-view attraction, having generated one of the top five best boxing gates in Nevada’s history.

Garcia is one of the most dynamic and exciting boxers fighting today. His fast-paced style, killer left hook, and lengthy roster of knockouts have impressed boxing fans for years. They include his recent dispatch of knockout artist and power puncher Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte last December 2023.

Pay Per View

Golden Boy Promotions presents the 12-round fight with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

The pair will embark on a two-city press tour to promote the fight this week.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.