Garcia takes out Duarte, Schofield and Mosley Jr win

Ryan Garcia is in the mix for titles at super lightweight after scoring a victory in Houston amidst an ongoing feud with promoters Golden Boy.

Garcia proved too strong for Oscar Duarte, who was moving up in weight class against a bulkier fighter.

Ryan Garcia stops Oscar Duarte

“King Ry” dismantled Duarte before taking him out in the eighth round. Duarte failed to make the count as Garcia recovered from his only loss to Gervonta Davis back in April.

According to CompuBox, Garcia overcame Duarte’s charge by trading heavy leather. Ultimately, Garcia held a one-punch advantage in total punches, going 70 of 300, 23%. That’s compared to 69 of 287, which is 24% for Duarte.

Duarte held a 62 to 55 advantage in power punches connected. Duarte went down in 8 and did not beat the count of 10 at 2:51 of round eight.

After the fight, Garcia called out WBA champion Rolly Romero.

“I fought hard to find myself again. I did a lot of soul-searching,” Garcia told DAZN. “I’m committing to becoming a world champion. If Rolly wants that, bring it on, Rolly.”

His words came after a tough week where a public spat against Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins overshadowed the event.

In defeat, Duarte stated: “It wasn’t my night, but I am going to continue moving forward with my head held high.”

Garcia vs Duarte results

Floyd Schofield

In the Golden Boy on DAZN co-main event, Floyd Schofield made quick work of Ricardo Lopez. Schofield landed 14 total punches, 8 of which were power shots. He scored four knockdowns, and the referee saw enough at 1:51.

Schofield has been impressive during his early rise and is tipped for superstardom in the future.

Shane Mosley Jr.

In the 2nd fight on the Golden Boy on the DAZN card, Shane Mosely Jr. used steady work to overcome Joshua Conley.

Ultimately, Mosely Jr. was 93 of 392, 24% in total punches compared to 52 of 149, 25% for Conley. Mosely held a 68 to 30 advantage in power punches landed. Conley had enough after six rounds and retired on his stool.

In the Golden Boy on DAZN opener, Darius Fulghum showed an excellent punch selection to overcome Pachino Hill.

Fulghum was 40 of 112, 36% in total punches, and 27 of 70, 39% in power punches. Hill was only able to land seven total punches. The referee saw enough at the 56-second mark of round two.

