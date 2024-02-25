Oscar De La Hoya’s star boxer flabbergasts the boxing world

Oscar De La Hoya faces a fight to get his star boxer Ryan Garcia into the ring on April 20 after some questionable behavior by the super lightweight.

De La Hoya must be tearing his hair out as Garcia consistently pushes against his promoter with flabbergasting comments. The latest is that Garcia does not want to fight Devin Haney in New York despite the fight being signed, sealed, and announced.

The press tour begins next week, but Garcia continues to dumbfound by targeting other fighters and telling his followers not to worry about Haney.

Oscar De La Hoya’s star boxer pushes back

Millions of dollars are on the line for De La Hoya and his Golden Boy Promotions outfit. Haney vs Garcia will be their most significant event of the year. However, Garcia doesn’t seem focused on making it so.

His latest outburst saw Garcia ask UFC boss Dana White to cut him a check to face Sean O’Malley. The move left boxing media, fans, and probably De La Hoya scratching his head in disbelief.

“The fact you beef with actually successful people shows you are only relevant bc you talk about other people,” Garcia told O’Malley, who had threatened “Kingry” on Instagram.

“I’d beat your a** for talking s*** – Billie Eilish. Imagine if I was broke and blew through $45 million without investments. It couldn’t be me.”

He added, turning his attention from Haney to ‘Suga’: “Alright, rainbow head, There is only one way to find out. Dana, let’s do this. I’d fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC, that’s it. But Dana, you’d have to cut me that real check.

“No one is worried about Haney, for real.”

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney

The fact Garcia isn’t lasered in a signed and confirmed world title fight against a dangerous opponent rated in the Pound for Pound top five beggars belief. Haney could damage Garcia severely in the ring and his ability to command those huge fees outside of it.

Garcia has to put up a better showing than against Gervonta Davis last April after being accused of quitting when stopped by ‘Tank.’ – Some don’t understand what’s going on in Garcia’s brain.

He’s still not on board with the Haney fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn but hasn’t addressed odd comments on the subject yet. There’s still the potential for Garcia to scrap the whole event. It wouldn’t be unlike him, for sure.

In a side comment on questions over his state of mind, Garcia concluded: “Hilarious, damn bro for real bro. How do people think I do drugs? I have tested randomly. I’m just me.

“People wish I do drugs for an excuse. I’ve only in my life have drank and smoked weed. Cry me a river.”

