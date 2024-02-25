90s heavyweight went berserk over ‘mother’s dress’ interview leak

A former heavyweight contender who fought Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis gave a hilarious response to a magazine interview.

In 1990, before Donovan ‘Razor Ruddock’ faced either of his most notorious foes, the now 60-year-old spoke to KO Magazine to build his name. But little did he know that his promoter Murad Muhammad had already given KO some information he was unaware of.

Murad told KO about an incident during Ruddock’s childhood that he wasn’t allowed to divulge. The unbelievable conversation was not only brought up by KO, but they also decided to publish it.

KO asked: “As a child, you once put on one of your mother’s dresses, ran away from home, and hid in a cemetery. Relate that story to the readers.”

Heavyweight Razor Ruddock gets angry in interview

Caught off guard, Ruddock angrily replied: “Who told you this?”

KO said it was Muhammad before adding: “It’s also in your press release.”

Ruddock said: “You’re kidding,” before the KO interviewer responded: “I’m telling you the truth.”

A flummoxed Razor then explained himself by admitting it was true but wasn’t a story he wanted in the public domain.

“I didn’t tell Murad to put this in no paper. But I told Murad and those guys that in confidence, for their own entertainment and for their own enjoyment,” the heavyweight pointed out. “I don’t think they should have gone and put it in the paper.

“That was between me and my family and the few people I told.”

The one-loss puncher got over the leak by scoring three early knockouts that year. He would eventually run into Tyson in early 1991. The Lewis loss came a year later.

Ruddock never hit the heights his career promised and fought on far too long. His career officially ended in 2015 at 52. In 2023, he returned to face James Toney for an exhibition at 59.

The Pay Per View event stunned fans and media as the pair labored through a fundraiser in Jamaica. That unfathomable scenario will be another story for Ruddock to tell his great-grandchildren, along with the one that never should have slipped out.

