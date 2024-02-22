Butterbean is back! Boxing legend transforms for ‘one more fight’

Boxing legend Butterbean is back where he belongs – throwing punches for ‘one more fight’ after years of health problems.

The knockout artist, who last fought in 2013, thought he had nothing to give. That’s until he began working with former wrestler ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page.

Alongside DDP, and thanks to the efforts of the ‘Change or Die’ system, Butterbean is back in the boxing gym.

Butterbean aims for an exhibition fight

The 77-10-4 puncher, real name Eric Esch, was facing the rest of his life confined to a wheelchair until DDP and Steve Yu stepped in. Now Esch is looking to get back in the ring for an exhibition.

Discussing his transformation, which is documented HERE on the DDP YouTube channel, Butterbean has come a long way.

The ‘Change or Die’ system, which helped Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Scott Hall, and many other former athletes from despair, set up the film perfectly.

“Watch Butterbean’s incredible journey from the start of his career – to his rise to superstardom – and his fall from grace. Now he’s fighting again to prove to the world what is possible!

Lost hope

“Butterbean was the undisputed “King of the four rounders” until damage in the ring, weight, and age moved him from unbeatable to beaten up. Dealing with daily pain, he had lost hope.

“I really forgot who I was,” said Esch. “I pretty much gave up on life [after boxing]. Now, I believe in myself again. Butterbean is back for one more fight!

“Back in the day, I felt like I could accomplish anything. But somewhere down the line, I forgot that.”

DDP now wants fans to decide who Butterbean shares the ring with. He chose four, with one YouTuber being the clear choice. Fans want to see Butterbean finish the boxing pretender for good.

Esch has trained with former middleweight boxer Anthony Ogogo to sharpen up his skills after regaining his mobility. Ogogo says Esch had never lost a step and needed his mentality changing.

“The main thing you’ve done with him, Dallas, is that you’ve got inside his head and made him believe in himself again,” said Ogogo, now a part-time AEW wrestler.

“When you get this right [your body], this is the easy stuff. It’s getting this [the mind] right, that’s the hard bit. And his head is there. So I’m excited to see where he can go.”

DDP

Butterbean has always been a fighter, so he was ready to work when Diamond Dallas Page offered him a chance to make a comeback. He embraced DDPY workouts that always meet you where you are, moving him from chair workouts to standing strong again. He built back his strength and confidence and finally lost the weight he needed to have hip replacement surgery.

