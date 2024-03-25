DDP wants Butterbean to ‘finish his story’ on Mike Tyson card

Knockout legend Butterbean should finish his miraculous comeback story on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring this July.

That’s the view of professional wrestling great ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page, who has overseen Butterbean’s startling weight loss.

As part of the DDP Yoga program and with the help of the ‘Change or Die’ system, Butterbean – real name Eric Esch – dropped considerable excess poundage that was crippling him.

According to the program, “Butterbean was the undisputed “King of the four rounders” until damage in the ring, weight, and age moved him from unbeatable to beaten up. Dealing with daily pain, he had lost hope.”

Butterbean added: “I really forgot who I was,” said Esch. “I pretty much gave up on life [after boxing]. Now, I believe in myself again. Butterbean is back for one more fight!

“Back in the day, I felt like I could accomplish anything. But somewhere down the line, I forgot that.”

DDP calls for Butterbean on Tyson’s undercard

So, with his weight down and one more fight on his mind, DDP believes Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul is the first place to start looking for an undercard spot.

“Imagine how wild it would be if Butterbean’s ‘One More Fight were on the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight card,” said Dallas, hoping Butterbean could emulate Cody Rhodes and ‘Finish His Story’ correctly.

Reaction to the idea was warm, with many believing it was a good shout and would have a solid chance of happening.

One commenter said: “Would love to see this!”

Another added: “We need this. The world needs this. Two legends getting wins on the same night!”

A third stated: “Possible!”

Tyson vs Paul

And it is. Tyson vs Paul is itself a sideshow fight. Therefore, getting the king of the four-round sideshows back in the ring on the Netflix bill would only add to the intrigue.

Paul’s company MVP Promotions would undoubtedly be interested in the move, which could bolster casual interest in the event.

At present, hardcore boxing fans are turned off by the notion of Tyson fighting at 58, especially against a wannabe 31 years younger than him. There’d probably be more interest in Tyson vs Butterbean at this point.

But if the Bean is going to get his one last finale, there would be no finer place to do it than at the AT&T Stadium in Texas with tens of thousands of people in attendance.

DDP is definitely on to something. Let’s hope Tyson lobbies to get his former rival on the same bill come the summer.

