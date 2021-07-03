Anthony Ogogo AEW career paused, undergoes TENTH eye surgery

July 3rd, 2021

Former middleweight star and Olympic bronze medalist Anthony Ogogo underwent the tenth surgery on his damaged eye putting his fledgling AEW career on hold.

Ogogo fulfilled a lifelong dream earlier this year when excruciating training paid off as the retired fighter signed with the major wrestling company.

The 32-year-old, an avid fan of all things squared circle as a kid, entered the realm of professional wrestling under the moniker “The Guv’nor.”

Using his new persona, Ogogo got put over by none other than Cody Rhodes recently, the man who co-founded AEW when leaving WWE.

Despite sharing the ring with a legend, Ogogo lost his opening feud. On the upside, he got accepted by the fans as a bonafide heel wrestler.

Upon breaking through, Ogogo has since gotten pitched in with former WWE star Billy Gunn of “New Age Outlaw” and “D-Generation X” fame.

That sadly had to be halted, though, while Ogogo went under the knife in the United Kingdom.

Before heading down to the surgeon’s table and after the procedure, Ogogo – who is registered blind in the eye – never broke character once.

Reciting “The Man in the Glass” pre-op, Ogogo then had a direct message for Gunn.

ANTHONY OGOGO to BILLY GUNN

“Billy Gunn, you’re so lucky that I’m not in America right now. Because I would rip you limb from limb,” he warned. “I’d break every bone in your face and make your life not worth living.

This is the 10th eye surgery because I’ve got so much scar tissue around my eye socket. They had to go through my nasal cavity, correct my septum, which was deviated when you smashed my face off the steel barricade.

“They had to fix the orbit and the medial section, and the orbital flaw, through my nose.

“You have no idea the pain I’m in right now, but you will do. I promise you, Billy Gunn, you will do. I’m going to make your life a living misery.

“I’m going to hurt you, Billy. There is no pain like watching your children get punished and pulverized in front of your face. You can do nothing about it.

“So, Billy Gunn, be lucky that I’m not there right now. Enjoy what time you have left with your boys because when I’m back soon, that time is numbered.

“I am Anthony Ogogo, The Guv’nor of AEW, and I am the hardest b—–d you’ll ever set eyes on. I’m going to hurt you, Billy!”

Ogogo hopes to be back on TV before the end of summer.

