Call him ‘Blackbean’ – New 400lb ‘Butterbean’ heavyweight named

A massive heavyweight featuring on the Terence Crawford bill has been bestowed with a new nickname by boxing fans.

Previously labeled the ‘Black Butterbean’ after his fight on the Crawford vs Avanesyan bill, he is now ‘Blackbean’ moving forward.

Responding to WBN’s article on social media, one quipped: “So… Blackbean maybe? Have you guys ever had good Nachos?”

The name seems to have caught fire as Dajuan Calloway, who calls himself ‘The Punisher,’ is set to return to action this month in Kentucky.

Weighing almost 400 pounds, Calloway did well in his clash with Jeremiah Milton. He showed good skills for a man of his size.

He’s now got a whole new set of followers who are interested to see where his journey can go if given the right path.

Losing to the undefeated Milton in a close six-rounder on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View, the 31-year-old turned heads.

After the fight, he aired his views on social media.

“I would like to thank everyone who tuned in. And even though I did not take the win, I had an experience of a lifetime!

“I also showed I’m worthy of the big stage! This fight taught me a lot. I can’t wait to hit the pavement and go even harder.

“This isn’t the end for ‘The Punisher’ – it’s only the beginning,” said Calloway on his clash with Milton.

On returning this month, Calloway stated: “We are starting the New Year off right.

“Back in action on January 14th in Kentucky. I’m making another statement with this fight.”

Blackbean better than Butterbean

Calloway’s performance earned the Ohio man praise from Hall of Famer Lou DiBella and Top Rank commentator Cynthia Conte.

DiBella said: “The big fat guy fighting Milton right now on the Crawford vs Avanesyan PPV has the largest head I’ve ever seen in the ring.

“This dude Calloway is also somewhat boxing-skilled for a nearly 400-pound man.”

When Calloway got compared to a ‘Black Butterbean,’ DiBella added: “Actually, this dude is better, skill-wise.”

Conte stated: “He has a pretty good jab” on Calloway.

Rubbing shoulders with Crawford and Adrien Broner on fight night has undoubtedly given Calloway the taste for the big fight nights.

He immediately returned to training and set up a four-rounder against Antwaun Tubbs just over a month after the Milton reputational enhancer.

The fight will take place at The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville and be topped by Tyler Tomlin vs Donald Ward.

At 5-2, Calloway has only lost to undefeated prospects so far in his career. His only other reverse before Milton happened against 8-0 Deontae Pettigrew.

With the proper guidance, Calloway has the potential to be a good attraction away from the main card on any PPV bill.

A win against Tubbs could launch an unbeaten run of his own. He needs the right fights at the right time and the correct marketing.

There’s also a potential spot on the Adrien Broner vs Ivan Redkach PPV on offer for February. From now on, it may well be PPV bills only for ‘Blackbean’ Calloway.

