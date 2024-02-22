50 Cent questions ‘dumb’ Floyd Mayweather over Diddy comments

Floyd Mayweather faced questions over why he mentioned Diddy in a recent interview with estranged former friend and rapper 50 Cent.

Fifty asked why Mayweather brought up Diddy in a conversation with The Pivot when none of those in the discussion mentioned him. Diddy is currently facing sexual assault allegations in a lawsuit filed against the music producer.

Mayweather spoke about his relationship with NBA YoungBoy, the father of his grandchild. He initially responded to the original question before mentioning Diddy’s name out of nowhere.

50 Cent questions Floyd Mayweather’s Diddy comments

“Me and NBA YoungBoy speak on a regular. We speak on a daily,” Mayweather told the podcasters. “I’m very happy for his career. I’m very proud of him. Eventually, he’s going to grow like anybody who is young.”

The ‘Money” man then skewed into a separate tangent with his comments on Diddy’s situation.

“I’m not gonna speak bad about P. Diddy ’cause he’s still a Black man,” Mayweather stated. “Mistakes happen. I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake, but things happen in life.

“P. Diddy’s business is P. Diddy’s business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet, stomp him, and kick a man when he’s down. My take on it is it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all. I don’t condone it.”

He added: “Even if that happened to my daughter, I would be hurt, but that’s the choice that my daughter made. So, I don’t wanna kick nobody while they’re down.”

Mayweather-50 Cent beef

Responding to his millions of followers, 50 Cent couldn’t believe what he’d heard. Fifty, currently producing a documentary about the accusations aimed at Diddy, replied: “They didn’t even ask him about this.

“Champ, are you stupid, or are you dumb? Get me the f*** out of your head; you sound like a hater. Diddy do it? Coming soon. I was chilling till this guy came around to try to defend sexual assault, even saying if it were his daughter, it would be her choice.”

There’s no sign that Fifty or Mayweather will attempt to bury the hatchet. Their rivalry continues despite the pair becoming very close during the later years of Mayweather’s boxing career.

The insults range from Fifty, real name Curtis Jackson, stating Mayweather couldn’t read to an argument over cash owed from Floyd’s 2012 incarceration.

Fifty was helping keep Mayweather’s business running while he spent time in prison for domestic battery. Once released, the partnership dissolved in a hail of barbs fired against each other.

It won’t be ending anytime soon.

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.