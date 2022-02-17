Floyd Mayweather takes grandpa role to NBA YoungBoy’s son on the chin

February 17th, 2022

Esther Lin

Five-weight legend Floyd Mayweather is relishing his role as a grandfather after stepping away from the boxing ring in 2021.

Discussing the situation on The Pivot Podcast, Mayweather opened up on what it was like to become a grandpa at 44.

Turning 45 next week, Mayweather had plans to fight this weekend against a YouTuber but called off the return at the last minute.

With no event to promote, Mayweather talked about his family life.

The topics included recently becoming a grandfather to the son of his daughter Yaya Mayweather and rapper NBA YoungBoy.

For Mayweather, he has welcomed the new additions to his family. He plans to continue to push them to follow his successful legacy in any of their endeavors.

The boxing superstar also offered his own perspective on the difficulties they face.

“I’m proud of my daughter and NBA YoungBoy,” said Mayweather. “I look at him as one of my sons. I only want the best for him.

“These kids beef nowadays. They don’t know what they’re beefing for [these days]. These young rappers are dying on the regular.

“I’m going to continue to push both of them to be great in everything they do.

“I love being with my grandson. He’s just like his mom was. All he wants to do is hold onto my leg and have me pick him up all day.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER ON THE PIVOT

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather sat down for a rare and exclusive sit-down interview on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast.”

The Hall of Fame fighter went deep on wealth, family, and more with co-hosts and former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor.

Watch the new episode NOW on the show’s YouTube page.

The 50-0 fighter won titles in five weight classes on his way to becoming the biggest pay-per-view star of all time.

He engaged Clark, Crowder, and Taylor in discussing the mindset that has allowed him to achieve the financial success he’s become synonymous with today.

