Boxing News: Tiger Johnson / Rockin’ Fights / Dominguez-Rivera

Tiger Johnson was impressive in stopping Paulo Galdino in the opening round of their eight-round junior welterweight bout. The bout took place at The Madison Square Garden Theater and was streamed live on ESPN+.

In round one, Johnson landed a blistering right hand that set up a perfect left uppercut that put Galdino down. With Galdino hurt, Johnson landed a hard right that sent Galdino back on the ropes and the fight was stopped at 2:49.

Johnson, 140.4 lbs of Cleveland is 12-0 with six knockouts. Galdino, 141.8 lbs of Sao Paulo, BRA is 13-8-2. Johnson, 25 is managed by Split-T Management and is promoted by Top Rank.

Rockin Fights

It’s officially “Rockin’ Fights” 46 FIGHT WEEK! Star Boxing takes over The Paramount in Huntington, New York, this Friday, February 23 with a championship doubleheader leads the charge in what is slated to be a thrilling night of fights.

There are less than 50 tickets remaining to “Rockin’ Fights” and a sellout is inevitable. Floor/Ringside seats have been sold out for over a week. Do not wait until fight night to try and get tickets at the door, as there will likely be none available.

For fans who cannot make it to fight night, Star Boxing will air the entire eight-fight “Rockin’ Fights” 46 fight card across the globe via www.StarBoxing.TV, starting at 7PM ET.

Dominguez vs Rivera

Two flyweight prospects will face off this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas title. The classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown will be represented in this Andy Dominguez vs. Yankiel Rivera fight, which will be one of the most interesting of the night.

Dominguez debuted in 2020 and has made his entire career in the United States. The Mexico City native has been based in Las Vegas, where he has trained for every fight and now he will have a great opportunity in this event for the regional belt of the pioneer body.

At 25 years old, Dominguez has faced experienced opponents and has proven himself on more than one occasion, but now he will have a different challenge.

Rivera was a member of the Puerto Rican national team and participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed his cycle in amateur boxing. He entered the professional arena with great expectations and has been winning good fights since his debut in 2022.

The 26-year-old from Bayamon has been adapting his style to the professional boxing to dominate thanks to his boxing and intelligence. This bout will be a big test for him and he must overcome it if he wants to keep moving up in his career.

Dominguez has 10 wins, no losses and 6 knockouts, while Rivera has 4 wins, 2 of them before the limit.