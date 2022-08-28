Tiger Johnson, Efe Ajagba, and Jeremiah Milton get KO’s in Tulsa

Advertisements

Top Rank stars Tiger Johnson, Efe Ajagba, and Jeremiah Milton all scored knockouts in their respective bouts on this weekend’s Tulsa show.

Alongside those victories, stablemates Kelvin Davis, Frevian Gonzalez, Abdullah Mason, and Dante Benjamin Jr. rounded out the undercard with points wins.

Tiger Johnson

Junior Welterweight: Tiger Johnson (5-0, 4 KOs) TKO 5 Harry Gigliotti (8-4, 3 KOs), 2:17. Gigliotti had never been stopped as a pro until he ran into Johnson.

Johnson battered and bloodied the Massachusetts native for nearly five rounds until referee Mark Nelson waved off the fight following a series of left hooks.

Johnson landed 55 percent of his power blows and outlanded Gigliotti, 136-21.

Efe Ajagba

Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) TKO 2 Jozsef Darmos (14-5-3, 10 KOs), 1:15. The comeback is on for Ajagba, who stopped the overmatched Darmos with a pair of knockdowns in the second round.

Referee Gary Ritter stopped the fight immediately following the second knockdown, courtesy of a right hand to the side of the head.

Ajagba had not fought since last October’s decision loss to Frank Sanchez.

Following the Sanchez fight, Ajagba had surgery on both elbows and returned to vintage form with a clean bill of health.

Jeremiah Milton

Heavyweight: Jeremiah Milton (6-0, 5 KOs) KO 2 Nick Jones (9-5, 6 KOs), 2:49.

Tulsa native Milton brought the thunder to the hometown crowd, icing Jones with a right uppercut to the temple late in the second round.

Further results:

Junior Welterweight: Kelvin Davis (6-0, 4 KOs) UD 6 Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-5, 2 KOs), Scores: 60-52 3x.

Davis picked up the biggest win of his young career, as the 25-year-old southpaw from Norfolk, Virginia, knocked down Chaves twice en route to a broad points victory.

Chaves, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, has now lost four in a row.

Lightweight: Frevian Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO) UD 6 Gerardo Esquivel (3-3-1, 1 KO), Scores: 58-55 and 59-54 2x.

Gonzalez, a stablemate of Pedraza, picked up his second consecutive win. He carded a convincing six-round verdict over the rugged Esquivel.

Gonzalez was in control for five rounds until things nearly came apart in the sixth.

Esquivel got stunned early in the round and had a point deducted for holding. Gonzalez then returned fire with a series of looping right hands that forced Esquivel to retreat.

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason (4-0, 3 KOs) UD 4 Angel Rebollar (5-1, 3 KOs), Scores: 39-36 and 40-35 2x. Mason knocked Rebollar down with a right hook less than 20 seconds into the opening round, but Rebollar did not relent.

The 18-year-old prospects went toe-to-toe as Cleveland’s Mason went the distance for the first time in his career. Rebollar did find a home for his right against the southpaw phenom.

Light Heavyweight: Dante Benjamin Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) UD 4 Leandro Silva (3-7, 2 KOs), Scores: 40-36 3x.

Benjamin had his hands full against Silva. His foe is a rough-and-tumble fighter who is also a veteran of nearly 40 MMA bouts.

Silva held and grappled on the inside, making Benjamin uncomfortable at times.

Benjamin found his groove late in the fourth round, posing with his hands behind his back and ripping combinations to Silva’s head.

