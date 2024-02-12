Canelo set to disappoint fans – and a hungry Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez will announce a disappointing effort for his usual blockbuster date on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar confirmed an announcement regarding his career for this Tuesday. Despite retirement assumptions by many, the four-weight world champion is lining up his next fight.

However, Terence Crawford has seemingly fallen out of favor. According to Ring Magazine, Canelo is reverting to type and the original plan to face both Charlo brothers.

Canelo defeated Jermell Charlo at a canter last September after Jermall dropped out, citing personal issues. Jermall wanted the first option to face Canelo next on the premise that he gets back in the ring before the New Year.

He did that when scoring a decisive victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade in November. That triumph put Charlo in pole position due to Canelo’s ongoing deal with Premier Boxing Champions.

But it’s still unlikely Charlo will have any better of a chance than his twin brother.

Canelo vs Charlo

The blueprint for Canelo looks to be seeing out his Charlo fixation before David Benavidez in September. Crawford, hungry for more undisputed accomplishments, must hope super middleweight king Canelo gives him a chance in May 2025 once the dust settles on his renewed time with Al Haymon.

Crawford was recently the subject of discussions by Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe about his value to Canelo. Ellerbe says Benavidez makes the most sense in finishing the trio of bouts with PBC.

“No. I know the numbers. I know the business. No, it’s [Canelo vs Crawford] not [bigger than Canelo vs Benavidez]. It has nothing to do with whether or not somebody deserves the fight or whether they should fight. We’re just talking about the business. The Benavidez vs. Canelo fight and Crawford vs. Canelo is no comparison,” Ellerbe told Fighthype.com.

“Terence Crawford is the best fighter in the sport. I mean, he’s proven that. But it has nothing to do with the business; you must know what that means. For example, Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are two tremendous fighters. Everybody knows Errol’s my guy, but the biggest fight in boxing all along was Tank and Ryan. Their fight [Spence vs Crawford] was the most talked about fight in the last six or seven years. They were two young [both well over 30], undefeated guys in their prime.

PPV business

“But the business is the business, [and it] said something else. That fight did half of what Tank’s fight did, and their fight did very well. But, again, you just got to understand how this works.

“When you have the kind of experience we’ve had, understanding what these marketplaces look like, and piracy, and all the factors involved with the success of a PPV event.

“It just comes down to knowing what you’re doing and what you’re not doing.”

Fans can expect Canelo to reveal the Charlo decision on Tuesday – if what The Ring is stating comes to fruition.

