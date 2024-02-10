Skip to content
Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams live on ESPN

Sheeraz vs Williams
Two of Britain’s best middleweights collide on Saturday as unbeaten standout Hamzah Sheeraz defends his Commonwealth title in the 12-round main event against former British champion Liam Williams at London’s Copper Box Arena.

In the 12-round co-feature, lightweight knockout artist Sam Noakes and fellow unbeaten Lewis Sylvester will battle for the Commonwealth, British, and WBC International Silver titles.

Sheeraz-Williams, Noakes-Sylvester, and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) has dazzled in his nearly seven years as a pro and is riding a 12-bout knockout streak. He won the WBO European title in November 2019 with a sixth-round TKO over Ryan Kelly and defended that belt four times. Sheeraz had an active 2022, a 3-0 campaign that included a second-round stoppage over River Wilson-Bent for the Commonwealth title. Last August, he iced the previously unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov in two rounds. Williams (25-4-1, 20 KOs) is 2-1 since falling short to Demetrius Andrade in a 2021 bid for the WBO middleweight world title.

Noakes (12-0, 12 KOs) has ended his last four fights in four rounds or less. Last December, he knocked down Carlos Perez four times en route to a fourth-round TKO. He won the vacant Commonwealth title in 2022 with a fourth-round stoppage over Calvin McCord. Sylvester (13-0, 4 KOs), from Hull, England, captured the English title last July with a decision over Adam Cope and then defended it in October with a first-round TKO over the aptly named Jimmy First.

The London bill also sees the return of two-time light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs), his second fight since his spirited effort against unified world champion Artur Beterbiev. The dynamic puncher faces Serbian boxer-puncher Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In other scheduled streaming action:

Tommy Fletcher (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alvaro Terrero (5-19-2, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Billy Adams (1-0) vs. Engel Gomez (8-23-2, 4 KOs), 4 Rounds, Lightweight

Umar Khan (8-0) vs. Maicol Velazco (10-14, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Featherweight

Masood Abdulah (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Qais Ashfaq (12-2, 5 KOs), 10 Rounds, Featherweight

