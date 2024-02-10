Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams live on ESPN

Two of Britain’s best middleweights collide on Saturday as unbeaten standout Hamzah Sheeraz defends his Commonwealth title in the 12-round main event against former British champion Liam Williams at London’s Copper Box Arena.

In the 12-round co-feature, lightweight knockout artist Sam Noakes and fellow unbeaten Lewis Sylvester will battle for the Commonwealth, British, and WBC International Silver titles.

Sheeraz-Williams, Noakes-Sylvester, and additional undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) has dazzled in his nearly seven years as a pro and is riding a 12-bout knockout streak. He won the WBO European title in November 2019 with a sixth-round TKO over Ryan Kelly and defended that belt four times. Sheeraz had an active 2022, a 3-0 campaign that included a second-round stoppage over River Wilson-Bent for the Commonwealth title. Last August, he iced the previously unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov in two rounds. Williams (25-4-1, 20 KOs) is 2-1 since falling short to Demetrius Andrade in a 2021 bid for the WBO middleweight world title.

Noakes (12-0, 12 KOs) has ended his last four fights in four rounds or less. Last December, he knocked down Carlos Perez four times en route to a fourth-round TKO. He won the vacant Commonwealth title in 2022 with a fourth-round stoppage over Calvin McCord. Sylvester (13-0, 4 KOs), from Hull, England, captured the English title last July with a decision over Adam Cope and then defended it in October with a first-round TKO over the aptly named Jimmy First.

The London bill also sees the return of two-time light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs), his second fight since his spirited effort against unified world champion Artur Beterbiev. The dynamic puncher faces Serbian boxer-puncher Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

In other scheduled streaming action:

Tommy Fletcher (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alvaro Terrero (5-19-2, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Billy Adams (1-0) vs. Engel Gomez (8-23-2, 4 KOs), 4 Rounds, Lightweight

Umar Khan (8-0) vs. Maicol Velazco (10-14, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Featherweight

Masood Abdulah (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Qais Ashfaq (12-2, 5 KOs), 10 Rounds, Featherweight