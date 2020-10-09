Liam Williams vs. Andrew Robinson running order for Saturday night

Boxing returns once more to the BT Studio tomorrow night at 7pm on BT Sport 1. In the headline fight, Liam Williams defends his British title against mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson.

Elsewhere on the stacked card, Nathan Gorman meets heavy-handed Ghanaian Richard Lartey and Willy Hutchinson takes on Spaniard Jose Miguel Fandino.

Muheeb Fazeldin and Mark Chamberlain also return.

Official weights below:

Liam Williams – 11st 6lb

Andrew Robinson – 11st 5lb 5oz

Nathan Gorman -19st 7lbs 3oz

Richard Lartey – 18st 4lb 6oz

Willy Hutchinson – 12st 1lb 7oz

Jose Miguel Fandino – 12st 1lb 8oz

Muheeb Fazeldin – 9st 3lb 6oz

Luke Jones – 9st 4lb 8oz

Mark Chamberlain – 9st 12lb 5oz

Shaun Cooper – 9st 10lb 7oz