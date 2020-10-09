Liam Williams vs. Andrew Robinson running order for Saturday night

Boxing returns once more to the BT Studio tomorrow night at 7pm on BT Sport 1. In the headline fight, Liam Williams defends his British title against mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson.
Elsewhere on the stacked card, Nathan Gorman meets heavy-handed Ghanaian Richard Lartey and Willy Hutchinson takes on Spaniard Jose Miguel Fandino.
Muheeb Fazeldin and Mark Chamberlain also return.
Official weights below:
Liam Williams – 11st 6lb
Andrew Robinson – 11st 5lb 5oz
Nathan Gorman -19st 7lbs 3oz
Richard Lartey – 18st 4lb 6oz
Willy Hutchinson – 12st 1lb 7oz
Jose Miguel Fandino – 12st 1lb 8oz
Muheeb Fazeldin – 9st 3lb 6oz
Luke Jones – 9st 4lb 8oz
Mark Chamberlain – 9st 12lb 5oz
Shaun Cooper – 9st 10lb 7oz