Liam Williams vs Andrew Robinson final press conference round-up

BT SPORT delivers another power-packed boxing bill on Saturday night headed by Clydach Vale’s Liam Williams who defends his British Middleweight championship against Redditch’s mandatory challenger Andrew Robinson.

Williams hopes it is his final fight before challenging American WBO World champion Demetrius Andrade.

Nathan Gorman is back in action on the behind-closed-doors card at BT Sports studio in East London. He boxes a Commonwealth Heavyweight title eliminator against Ghana’s Richard Lartey.

Earlier today, the four fighters took part in a media conference, photos can be found here and below are a selection of quotes.

LIAM WILLIAMS (22-2-1, 17 KOs)

“It’s not fair to say I’m angriest man in boxing, but when I’m in the ring I have that nastiness about me and a short fuse. Day to day, I am a steady living guy. It doesn’t matter what anybody says or does I always bring excitement and fire on all cylinders. Andrade is full of s**t and keeps saying he is ‘The Boogeyman”, but I am actually chasing the fight with him. I don’t care if he fights me or vacates as long as I get that world title. I think he will vacate and I will fight someone like Jaime Munguia, which has blood and guts written all over it. I will talk about Andrade and Eubank, but my focus is Andrew Robinson. The referee will have to keep a eye on him because I am coming with bad intentions. I am going to be on the ball and the referee needs to be on the ball because someone could be getting hurt. I will take Robinson’s heart, then come back take his gold teeth and weigh them in to get a nice little bonus.”

ANDREW ROBINSON (24-4-1, 7 KOs)

“I am living my dream and don’t get involved in talk about being overlooked. I’ve always been a fan of Liam Williams. It’s like a dream come true to be fighting one of the best Middleweights in the world. I will fight anybody and I’m ecstatic to be the ring with the number one fighter in the WBO ratings. If I win, I fight for a world title so I’m buzzing. I went to Poland and beat Damian Jonak who hadn’t lost in 13 years. God was with me that night and hopefully he is on Saturday.”







NATHAN GORMAN (16-1, 11 KOs)

“This is a different Nathan Gorman from 16 months ago. I have a new team and I am in a good fight. What has happened in the past has happened and I got beaten by Daniel Dubois. I could have taken a six rounder, but if I beat Lartey I can push on for titles. I am sure the winner of Dubois v Joyce will vacate the Commonwealth title and I can get that title. What a fight that will be. It’s a case of who lands first. Under six rounds you favour Daniel because he’s explosive. Over six rounds, It could be Joyce with his engine.”

RICHARD LARTEY (14-2, 11 KOs)

“Preparation has been good and I will give the TV fans a great fight. People still talk about my fight with Daniel Dubois. I have a new team. I am prepared and something will happen. I respect Nathan and know all about him. I wasn’t pleased with how the referee stopped the fight against Daniel and I would like the chance to meet him again.”

A second title fight on the card sees Liverpool’s JJ Metcalf (21-0, 13KOs) make the first defence of his Commonwealth Super-Welterweight title against Bolton’s Jack Flatley (16-1-1, 4 KOs)

Willy Hutchinson (12-0, 8 KOs) chases his 13th straight win when he boxes Spaniard Jose Miguel Fandino (15-7, 8 KOs) in a non-title ten-round Super-Middleweight clash.

Portsmouth Lightweight Mark Chamberlain (6-0, 4KOs) moves up to eight round class and faces Shaun Cooper (10-1)

Completing the card Super-Featherweight Muheeb Fazeldine (13-0-1, 4KOs) meets Luke Jones (6-3-1) over six rounds and over four rounds Bexley Welterweight Mickey Burke Jr (3-0) tackles Manchester’s Dan Booth (4-1).