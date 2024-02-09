Floyd Mayweather labeled ‘a narcissist’ for $18m ‘fake tax check’

Floyd Mayweather has been labeled ’a narcissist’ for continually seeking attention from followers in retirement.

Mayweather posted his taxes online, citing an $18 million payment to the US Government, which soon backfired. While some stated the check was ‘fake’ due to having no routing number, others said Mayweather gave himself an ‘unreasonably high sense of their importance’ – aka, narcissistic tendencies.

The tax revelation came after Mayweather paid over $1.1m for Super Bowl tickets. The one-time king of the sport plans to take a busload of people to the impressive Allegiant Stadium for Sunday afternoon’s big game.

Patrick Mahomes takes his Kansas City Chiefs into battle for a second straight Super Bowl triumph opposite the San Francisco 49ers. Getting his hands on the silverware puts Mahomes and his trusty sidekick, Travis’ Big Yeti’ Kelce, on the path to becoming a dynasty.

If the Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy, they’ll win back-to-back Super Bowls. In the process, they will become the first franchise since all-time GOAT Tom Brady’s Patriots to do so.

Las Vegas hosting the event for the first time is fitting.

Floyd Mayweather pays Super Bowl and tax

Resident Mayweather was never going to miss the game. And while World Boxing News reported that Mayweather got offered a VIP pass to attend the Super Bowl himself, the ex-fighter wanted to take a party of guests. Therefore, he laid out plenty of cash for no special treatment.

“I don’t kiss a**, and I never have to beg for nothing, especially not to get a Super Bowl suite,” said Mayweather. “I don’t mind accepting invites at times. But one thing is for sure, the person that’s paying does all the saying.

“Therefore, I get My own seats and suites to do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas!”

The total came out to a whopping $1,131,000.00. It’s a shame for Mayweather that his hometown team of Detroit missed out by only one win.

Adding his tax payment, Mayweather said: “Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS, aka Uncle Sam, $18,047,181.

“This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired. So imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

Luxury

Since walking away from boxing in 2015, Mayweather has earned well over $200 million from the sport. He’s also got a luxury club in Las Vegas and outside property interests.

Reports of the ‘Money” man being broke or even close to it are way off the mark.

