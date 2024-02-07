Boxing News: Shigeoka bros back March 31 / Toussaint vs Kalunga

In Tokyo, Japan, Japanese promoter and former world champion Koki Kameda officially announced that Japan’s Shigeoka brothers, Yudai and Ginjiro, will be in action on March 31.

They will be defending their respective world titles at the Nagoya International Conference Hall from the city of Nagoya, capital of the province of Hyogo, Japan, organized by Kameda Promotions.

Shigeoka brothers

The older brother and unbeaten southpaw Yudai Shigeoka, 26, is the straw king of the World Boxing Council. He will face the number six ranked and former world champion, Filipino Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, 29, trying to make the first defense of his crown.

Shigeoka won the WBC interim crown by defeating Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez by KO in the seventh round. He later faced Thai champion Panya Pradabsri, defeating him by unanimous decision to become the only champion in the WBC’s straw division.

Younger brother and undefeated southpaw Ginjiro Shigeoka, 24, will defend his IBF straw crown against Filipino Arar “Asero” Andales, 24.

The Shigeoka brothers’ fights will be broadcast live on Abema TV.

Toussaint vs Kalunga undercard

The buzz is alive as the #1 club boxing show in the country, (Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights”) returns to the #1 club venue in the world, (The Paramount) for the 46th edition of the famed fight series. Star Boxing is pleased to announce the remaining “Rockin’ Fights” 46 undercard bouts which rounds out a thrilling fight card.

In a 6-round super featherweight bout, JOHN GJINI (10-0 9KOs) of Greenwich, Connecticut, will square off with Ecuadorian, STEVEN GUACHAMBOSA (4-3). Gjini who has made a name for himself fighting in Albania, enters the fight with nine consecutive knockout victories. Fighting for the first time as a professional in New York, Gjini will look to impress, however, Guachambosa aims to stop him in his tracks.

New York Firefighter (FNDY) LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (3-4-1) makes his ninth appearance at The Paramount, against TEVIN TERRANCE (1-1) as both fighters look to notch a key victory in their careers to gain momentum.

“RUTHLESS” RONNY REYES (3-0 1KO) makes his long-anticipated return to the New York boxing scene. Fans may remember Reyes’ last appearance at The Paramount in October of 2022, when he thrilled in a victory over Travis Crawford. who has since won six fights in a row. Reyes will return against MARKUS BOWES (2-3) of Roxboro, North Carolina, in a 4 round super featherweight bout.

FRANK “MAGIC” MONACO (1-0) of Glen Cove, NY, will go to battle with Philadelphia’s, LEVAN “KARO” LOUTSOUPITZE (0-2) in a 4 round super middleweight bout. Each fighter returns to the Paramount for the second time in their respective careers, looking to impress.

The already announced featured bouts of “Rockin’ Fights” 46 has fight fans excited as WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (15-2 8KOs) aims to make the first defense of his WBA Continental USA Championship against “THE EGYPTIAN PRINCE” MPONDA KALUNGA (11-2 3KOs) in the 10-round feature.

The co-feature pits two hungry cruiserweights against one another. WBC Continental America’s Champion, “THE ITALIAN TANK” SIMONE FEDERICI (20-2-1 8KOs) lays his title on the line against former IBO World Champion, Australia’s BLAKE “IL CAPO” CAPARELLO (34-4-1 14KOs) in a 10-round championship bout.

A special attraction undercard bout announced previously showcases Queens own, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-4-1 7KOs) returns to The Paramount where he has the third most wins in “Rockin’ Fights” series history, against a stout opponent from Dublin, Ireland, KEANE “ICE MAN” MCMAHON (7-3 4KOs) in an 8 round super welterweight bout.

In an 8 round super middleweight bout, training, fighting and living out of Dzierzoniow, Poland, KAMIL BEDNAREK (13-0 7KOs) will make his New York debut against Argentinian, VICTOR HUGO EXNER (11-14-2 6KOs). The Bednarek-Exner bout is presented in association with Primetime Promotions. Bednarek is looking to get on the big stage by the end of 2024, behind a large Polish fan base in the US.

Tickets for the 46th edition of Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” are available now