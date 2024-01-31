Wendy Toussaint tops Rockin Fights 46 on Feb 23

After a year of complete Rockin’ Fights sellouts, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing returns to the hallowed ground of The Paramount in 2024 with another exciting fight card on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The event marks the 46th edition of the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series, with an additional three “Rockin’ Fights” already announced for the remainder of 2024 (May 11, Sept 14 & Nov 23).

Tickets “Rockin’ Fights” 46 on February 23 are available HERE. Tickets for the additional “Rockin’ Fights” 2024 dates are available HERE.

Haitian born, Huntington Long Island based fan favorite, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (15-2 8KOs) aims to continue his momentum by defending his WBA Continental USA Super Welterweight Title for the first time against Egyptian born, Canadian based, “THE EGYPTIAN PRINCE” MPONDU KALUNGA (11-2 3KOs) in the 10 round main event. Toussaint won the vacant title with his impressive victory at Star Boxings “Rockin’ Fights” 45 in October, displaying a vicious attack with three knockdowns of opponent, Jermone Jones, on his way to securing the title via a third round TKO. This will be Toussaint’s eleventh appearance at The Paramount, and his first as a main featured bout.

Toussaint had this to say about the opportunity, “As February 23rd approaches, my fists tighten, carrying the weight of countless hours in the gym and the fire of determination. This isn’t just a fight, it’s a declaration. I defend my belt with the power of readiness, a culmination of hard work, sacrifice, and an unrelenting spirit. Get ready for a showcase of resilience and victory.”

Kalunga is not shying away from the opportunity, “I’ve been working for this moment my whole life. I will do whatever it takes to win. I look forward to earning the victory. Thanks to my team at United Boxing Promotions and Grants MMA and Boxing Gym for being in my corner. Let’s GO!”

In the other featured title bout, #9 (WBC) and #14 (WBA) world rated cruiserweight “THE ITALIAN TANK” SIMONE FEDERICI (20-2-1 8KOs) defends his WBC Continental America’s Title in a 10-round bout against former IBO World Champion, BLAKE “IL CAPO” CAPARELLO (31-4-1 14KO’s) of Victoria, Australia. With Federici now a top 10 rated cruiserweight in the world, a victory puts him within touching distance of a world title challenge opportunity. Caparello hopes to snatch Federici’s rating with a win, positioning himself for another world title run himself. With names like Sergey Kovalev, Andre Dirrell and Isaac Chilemba on his resume, Federici is yet another top fighter that Caparello will fearlessly trade leather with. The implications involved in this fight are career altering for both international fighters.

Federici and Caparello offered their thoughts ahead of their upcoming pivotal cruiserweight bout:

Simone Federici: “I’m really happy to be fighting in America again and defending my WBC Continental America’s Championship at The Paramount in New York. I have been training with my uncle Franco Federici, since the age of 6 to achieve my dream of winning a world title. It is with great satisfaction that I dedicate this title fight to my family and my wife who have always believed in me. I also owe the results and my number 9 world rating by the WBC to my promoter Joe DeGuardia, of Star Boxing, who gave me the opportunity to make myself known and fight in America. I also want to thank some people who have been fundamental in this journey; my manager Luigi Camputaro, my intermediary Armando Belotti and my coach Franco Federici who have supported me all these years and will once again be by my side in this climb to a world championship.”

Blake Caparello: “I’m excited at the prospect of challenging a world-ranked opponent on a Star Boxing card. I’m eager to showcase the changes I’ve implemented in my boxing game and reclaim my position amongst the best in the division. I’d like to thank Joe and the team at Star Boxing for this fantastic opportunity!”

On the undercard, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-4-1 7KOs) of Queens, New York, returns to action after being sidelined with a torn left bicep for the past eight months. Opposing Gonzalez in the 8 round super welterweight bout will be KEANE “ICE MAN” MCMAHON (7-3 4KOs) of Dublin, Ireland. Gonzalez has the third most wins in “Rockin’ Fights” series history with 11 victories, only trailing Cletus Seldin (17 wins) and Anthony Karperis (17 wins). Gonzalez-McMahon was previously scheduled for “Rockin’ Fights” 44 on May 13, 2023, but due to Gonzalez’s injury the fight had to be postponed. Both men are anxious for their fight on February 23 at “Rockin’ Fights” 46.

“We are excited to be back at our home, The Paramount, on February 23 with thrilling action fights,” said Hall of Fame promoter, JOE DEGUARDIA. “The February 23 show has two exciting, featured bouts with fighters that are one or two fights away from major bouts should they impress in their respective fights. Whatever the future holds, fans will be treated to another thrilling fight night at the Paramount. If you have been to a “Rockin’ Fights” before, you know you’re in for a treat. If not, you should join us February 23rd.”