WBA Continental strap on the line for Toussaint vs Kalunga

Star Boxing’s high-octane featured clash at the Paramount in Huntington, NY, on February 23, pits the hard-hitting Wendy Toussaint against the tactical Mponda Kalunga in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental USA Super Welterweight Championship.

Toussaint comes into “Rockin’ Fights” 46 with an impressive record of 15-2 and 8 KOs and is a powerhouse in the ring. His journey from the streets of Haiti to the bright lights of New York’s boxing scene is nothing short of inspirational.

Known for his ferocious and relentless fighting style, Toussaint has consistently proven himself to be a top contender in the super welterweight division. His fans adore him for his dynamic approach and his ability to deliver exhilarating knockouts.

Kalunga, known as “The Egyptian Prince,” holds a record of 11-2 with 3 KOs. Kalunga relies on his precision and speed, coupled with an uncanny ability to adapt to his opponent’s style, making him a formidable force in the ring.

Representing Egypt but training and fighting out of Toronto, Canada, Kalunga brings a unique flair and a determined spirit that makes him a fan favorite and a serious threat to any opponent.

The matchup between Toussaint and Kalunga at Rockin’ Fights 46 is not just a battle for the championship but a collision of two distinct fighting styles and backgrounds.

Toussaint’s aggressive, power-driven approach contrasts sharply with Kalunga’s methodical and tactical prowess, promising a thrilling and unpredictable battle that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

