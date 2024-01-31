Jake Paul ‘the new Butterbean’ after horrendous opponent choice

Jake Paul is being labeled ‘This Generation’s Butterbean’ after announcing his next opponent for a date in Puerto Rico.

The YouTuber, who hopes to be recognized as a real boxer, isn’t doing himself any favors whatsoever.

After criticism and claims over his last knockout being faked, Paul has sunk to a new low regarding his choice of opponent.

Who is Jake Paul’s opponent, Ryan Bourland?

Enter Ryan Bourland. The unheralded light-heavyweight is expected to pile on twenty pounds in weight to face Paul at cruiserweight.

The weight differential is one factor for what looks to be one of Paul’s easiest cherry picks on paper. Bourland has been out of action for five and a half years, barring one fight in between.

That solitary effort in 2022 saw Bourland stop Santario Martin in what looks to be a semi-retirement comeback. For Paul to think a win over this 17-2 also-ran will give him any kudos with his ‘haters,’ he is very wrong.

A quick glance at Bourland’s record immediately brings up red flags. One of his two losses was a first-round knockout, for starters.

But when you break down his seventeen triumphs, further and more significant cracks appear. Bourland’s first five wins came against opponents without a victory or fight to their name.

Seven came against foes with a losing record. Meanwhile, four came against inexperienced boxers. The one standout stems from Bourland’s second loss.

After Jose Hernandez won a majority decision in February 2018, Bourland got revenge via the same result eight months later.

His claim to fame is going hell-for-leather twice with a fighter who went the distance with Mike Lee and lost.

Paul will undoubtedly make it to 9-1 against Bourland, probably by knockout. But after the Andre August detractors piped up, Paul’s response didn’t breed anything different.

‘Walking on water’

“If I were walking on water in front of everybody’s eyes, they would say I couldn’t swim,” said Paul.

“When you take this path, and you’re at the top of a sport, and you got there in three and a half years with the jealousy and hate and insecure people, all the time, of course, they’re going to critique and find any little thing that they can to try to bring me down.

“But what they don’t know is that it’s just making me bigger, just making me stronger, just making me more motivated to go ahead and become world champion. This is one step closer.

“This guy was 10-1 [and] boxing his whole life. [He was a] three-time Golden Gloves champion, and he [was finished in] two and a half minutes.

“If you hated me before, it’s cool, you know, I forgive you. Come to the fun side. I know you want to dance to the Christmas jingle I want. I know you’re at home, itching like, I can’t, I can’t help it, I want to dance!

“So just kick it up! Jump off the bandwagon! Get used to it. Get used to this. I’m going to be here forever in this sport.

“Like I said, I predicted all this from the start. I made it happen [with] manifestation of reality. So keep the criticisms coming, but it won’t do anything.”

Bourland is another ‘Golden Gloves’ regional champion for Paul to boast over and KO in Butterbean fashion. However, he still hasn’t proven he can swim.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

