Split-T Management Signs Golden Gloves Champ Abel Gonzalez

January 6th, 2022

Split-T Management has signed highly acclaimed amateur and two-time National Golden Gloves Champion Abel Gonzalez to a management contract.

Gonzalez most recently won the 2021 National Golden Gloves in the ultra competitive 178 lb. weight division, taking home the award for Most Outstanding Fighter of the Tournament (178-201+) in the process.

Gonzalez, of Hialeah, Florida, will make his professional debut at super middleweight. He is trained by his father, Ameth, a Guantanamo, Cuba native and lists the Cuban greats Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon as some of his biggest influences in the sport. Gonzalez is a boxer-puncher possessing thudding power and an excellent ring IQ.

“I am very excited to sign with Split-T Management. This is the moment that I have been waiting for. Under Split-T, I feel that I will be able to reach all of my goals and become a World Champion,” said Gonzalez.

“Abel is a very strong young man with a devastating right hand that he gets off quickly and an equally powerful left hook. We expect him to make a seamless transition to the pros and become a major force at 168 pounds and beyond,” said Brendan Segalas of Split-T Management.

Gonzalez, 24, compiled a total record of 65-8 and was a two-time National Golden Gloves Champion; four-time Florida Elite Golden Gloves Champion; three-time Florida PAL Champion and a 2013 Junior Golden Gloves Champion as an amateur. Gonzalez is ready to make his mark in the professional ranks with Split-T Management and his father/trainer firmly behind him.