Andres Cortes vows to see off Bryan Chevalier challenge

In a clash that promises fireworks, Top Rank’s undefeated super featherweight contender Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) is gearing up for the most significant bout of his career as he takes on Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs).

The 10-round battle is set to be the co-feature to the main event, showcasing O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, as part of the ESPN-televised tripleheader. The action-packed event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 16, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, with live broadcast coverage on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Cortes, training from his hometown in Las Vegas, is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for this pivotal clash. With an undefeated streak that has caught the attention of the boxing world, Cortes is ready to elevate his career to new heights by taking on a challenging opponent like Chevalier. He’s training hard like never before.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for my entire career,” said Andres Cortes, who is managed by his brother and trainer, Luis Cortes, as he shared his thoughts on the upcoming battle.

“This will be my first televised fight on the national stage and I’m going to show the world that I’m an elite fighter. Bryan Chevalier is a tough opponent, but I will not be denied in this fight.

“I’ve dedicated myself to pushing my limits in training. The hard work is paying off and its showing in my sparring. I’m feeling great and I’ll be at my best when I step in the ring on fight night.”

A victory in this bout would undoubtedly propel Cortes one step closer to a world title fight, solidifying his position in the super featherweight division.

“This fight is not just a steppingstone…it’s a giant leap towards a world title. Like myself, Chevalier is a dangerous fighter who is looking to take his career to the next level, so I know what I’m up against. The fans are going to see an all out Mexican vs. Puerto Rican war. I want to show the world that ‘Savage’ is here, and I’m ready for the top dogs in the division.”