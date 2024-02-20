Andres Cortes targets two world champions after TKO win

Top Rank’s rising star, Andres “Savage” Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs), delivered a stunning performance at The Theater at Madison Square Garden this past Friday, ending the 12-fight winning streak of WBO #4 ranked contender Bryan Chevalier (20-2-11, 6 KOs), in spectacular fashion.

Cortes secured a fourth round TKO victory after a dominant display in the ring, prompting Chevalier’s corner to throw in the towel.

From the opening bell, Cortes showcased his superior skills and relentless aggression, dictating the pace of the fight and landing devastating combinations. By the end of the third round, it was clear that Chevalier was struggling to keep up with Cortes’ relentless onslaught.

In the fourth round, Cortes continued to press forward, overwhelming Chevalier with a barrage of punches. Sensing his fighter’s distress, Chevalier’s corner made the difficult decision to throw in the towel, conceding defeat and handing Cortes the victory.

With this impressive win, Cortes not only ended Chevalier’s impressive winning streak but also captured the WBO Inter-Continental Super Featherweight title. Additionally, he successfully defended his WBC USA Silver title, further solidifying his status as one of the top contenders in the super featherweight division.

“This victory means everything to me,” said Cortes. “I trained tirelessly for this moment, and to come out on top against a tough opponent like Chevalier was very rewarding. I want to thank my brother and trainer, Luis, my entire team, and my promoter, Top Rank, for all they did behind the scenes. I’m hoping that this win will catapult me to the top five in the WBO and top ten in the WBC.”

Looking ahead, Cortes has his sights set on bigger challenges, targeting WBC champion O’Shaquie Foster and WBO titlist Emanuel Navarrete.

“I’m ready to take on the best in the division,” Cortes declared. “Foster and Navarrete, I’m coming for you. I want to prove that I belong among the elite, and I won’t stop until I have those belts around my waist.”

Cortes’ victory was made even sweeter by the fact that it was broadcast live on ESPN, allowing him to showcase his skills in front of a national audience. With his star on the rise, Cortes has cemented his status as a man to be feared in the super featherweight division.