Andres Cortes expects classic war with Bryan Chevalier on Friday

Top Rank’s undefeated super featherweight contender, Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs), makes his New York City debut this Friday, Feb. 16, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Cortes will face off against Puerto Rican contender Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs), in a fight that will catapult the winner one step closer to a world title shot.

The 10-round matchup will serve as the co-feature alongside the main event, which will highlight the championship showdown between O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova, for WBC Super Featherweight title. Live broadcast coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Cortes had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Bryan Chevalier, fighting in New York City on national television, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been intense, and we’ve just wrapped it up. My brother and I have been grinding day in and day out in Las Vegas. Throughout this camp, I’ve pushed myself harder than ever, with the goal to show the world that I have what it takes to become a world champion. I’m determined to prove my worth to myself, the fans, and my promoter. My hard work will show once again in this fight.”

On his matchup with Bryan Chevalier:

“I have a lot of respect for Chevalier, and I know he’s coming into this fight riding a nice winning streak. We both have power, and we like to throw down, so this will be a fan friendly fight for everyone tuning in. He will have his Puerto Rican fans deep in attendance, but I’m bringing my Mexican heart and desire with me. I’m going to make this fight a classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico war. I’m going into this fight with the mindset to knock him out.

On fighting on ESPN for the first time in his career:

“This will be my first time fighting on regular ESPN and I am going to make my mark on the sport with this opportunity. The world is going to see why I’m boxing’s best kept secret. I have championship blood flowing in me, and it will show this Friday.

On fighting in New York City at Madison Square Garden:

“It’s always been a dream of mine to fight at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing on the East Coast. It’s an honor to be fighting in New York City and I’m grateful to my promoter Top Rank for blessing me with this opportunity. It’s another step closer to fighting for a world title and I’m ready to shine.”