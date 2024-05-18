LIVE: Fury vs Usyk results, scorecard, and updates

LIVE COVERAGE

World Boxing News provides live results from Fury vs Usyk as the two heavyweight champions battle for the undisputed title in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk bid to become the first four-belt top-division titleholder in 25 years, with the last man to achieve the feat, Lennox Lewis, watching from ringside.

Fury vs Usyk results and live updates:

Anthony Cacace is the new IBF Super Featherweight champion following an upset stoppage of Joe Cordina in eight rounds. Cordina was down and almost out in the third round following a mammoth left hook from Cacace. It took a few more shots after the initial tremor to put the Welshman on the floor. He was then in survival mode for a whole minute, with only the bell saving him from losing his belt. The champion came back stronger in the next two rounds, but eventually, Cacace found his mark again in the seventh. Referee Bob Williams took a closer look at Cordina on more than one occasion. After an eighth-round onslaught, the official has seen enough and pulled Cordina out. Cacace claims a first career world title.

Agit Kabayel pulled off another shock by halting the undefeated and top-ranked contender Frank Sanchez. Kabayel piled on the pressure throughout as the Cuban struggled to stay away from the ropes. By the seventh, Sanchez was worn down and could no longer take the body shots. One knockdown led to another, and Sanchez wanted no more.

Moses Itauma showed his heavy hands as he planted Ilja Mezencev in the second round. Itauma put the hapless Mezencev down in the first and would have finished it if there had been a few more seconds. Itauma got the job done early in the next session for a ninth pro victory.

Mark Chamberlain put on a powerful display yet again with a first-round demolition job on Joshua Wahab. The Englishman bided his time before unleashing a hammer blow towards the end of the round that selikehough it could have ended the contest. The referee gave him the benefit of the doubt, but Chamberlain caught Wahab again, and he slumped on the ropes, hitting the canvas head-first. Chamberlain picks up the WBC silver lightweight strap and improves to 16-0 with a twelfth knockout.

Sergey Kovalev suffered a final-round knockdown as the former world champion and pound-for-pound star lost for the fifth time in his career after two years out. Kovalev started well but got busted up at times by Robin Sirwan Safar. Seeming drained and behind on the cards, Kovalev took a clean shot and went down heavOnly only six seconds left on the clock, meaning Kovalev made it to the cards. An of ten rounds, the more rounded cruiserweight Safar took the decision 99-90, 97-92, and 95-94. Kovalev possibly heads into retirement on 35-5-1, 29 KOs, with Safar improving to 17-0 with 12 KOs.

David Nyika took some leather on his way to breaking down Michael Seitz in four rounds. The undefeated heavyweight wasn’t bothered about what Seitz had in his locker and was unfazed at the punches being thrown at him. Howard Foster stepped in to save Seitz towards the end of the fourth as Nyika improved to 9-0 with an eighth career knockout. Seitz drops to 12-1.

Isaac Lowe of Team Fury won a ten-round decision win over Hasibullah Ahmadi. Lowe improves to 25-2-3 after dropping his opponent in the eighth.

Daniel Lapin kicked off the action with a first-round knockout.

Remaining bouts:

12 – Undisputed heavyweight title

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

12 – Vacant IBF Cruiserweight title

Jai Opetaia [24-0, 19 KOs] vs Mairis Briedis [28-2, 20 KOs]

