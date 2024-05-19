Gervonta Davis astonishingly brands Oleksandr Usyk a cheat

Gervonta Davis astonishingly branded Oleksandr Usyk as a cheat after the Ukrainian defeated Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Davis, the WBA lightweight champion, took to social media to react to a video of Usyk kissing his trainer’s cross in the corner between rounds. ‘Tank” obviously thought something more sinister had occurred as Usyk went through an emotional and religious ritual to keep him safe during the fight.

The Al Haymon fighter faced criticism from fans for his words as he stated, “Wow, people really be cheating,” in response to a video of Usyk’s action.

Despite what Davis wrongly stated, Usyk rightfully claimed his place as the number one fighter on the planet. His dramatic split decision, in which he battered Fury almost to submission in round nine, will forever be remembered as the most significant heavyweight victory in 25 years.

However, Usyk should have won by at least four rounds, as Fury could only make a case for winning rounds four, five, six, and twelve. With the victory, Usyk became only the second undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion after the great Evander Holyfield, who was ringside to witness the triumph. So, too, was Lennox Lewis, the last man to hold four heavyweight titles as an undisputed top-division ruler.

Should Fury immediately activate a rematch clause, Usyk’s reign could be short-lived. A second fight slated between October and December would scupper any chances of Usyk making a mandated defense of the IBF crown.

After the victory, Usyk said, “Yes, of course. Rematch. I am ready!”

However, that decision may ultimately rest with Fury, who could decide to walk away after being dropped for the eighth time in his career.

Regarding the comments made by Davis, taking any shine from Usyk’s win is a low blow, especially when the fellow Pound for Pound star deletes the post in his usual fashion a short time later.

