Fury vs Usyk Scorecard from Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News provides a Fury vs Usyk live scorecard from Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Follow round-by-round scoring as WBN tallies this century’s most significant top-division fight.

Fury vs Uysk live scorecard

FURY





USYK 111 116 200LBS+ 9 1 10 9 2 10 9 3 10 10 4 9 10 5 9 10 6 9 9 7 10 9 8 10 8 9 10 9 10 10 9 11 10 10 12 9 SCORES

112-115, 113-114, 114-113 WINNER

USYK

Undercard Results:

Jai Opetaia regained his IBF cruiserweight title against old foe Mairis Briedis. Following the completed twelve rounds, Opetaia got the win 117-111 and 116-112 twice

Anthony Cacace is the new IBF Super Featherweight champion following an upset stoppage of Joe Cordina in eight rounds. Agit Kabayel pulled off another shock by halting the undefeated and top-ranked contender Frank Sanchez.

Moses Itauma showed his heavy hands as he planted Ilja Mezencev in the second round. Mark Chamberlain put on a powerful display yet again with a first-round demolition job on Joshua Wahab.

Sergey Kovalev suffered a final-round knockdown as the former world champion and pound-for-pound star lost for the fifth time in his career after two years out. Kovalev started well but got busted up at times by Robin Sirwan Safar. David Nyika took some leather on his way to breaking down Michael Seitz in four rounds.

Isaac Lowe of Team Fury won a ten-round decision win over Hasibullah Ahmadi. Daniel Lapin kicked off the action with a first-round knockout.

Preview

Fury puts his WBC title on the line for the fourth time, having defended the lineal heavyweight championship eleven times since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. “The Gypsy King” comes into the contest after a poor performance against Francis Ngannou but has whipped himself into great shape for his defining battle.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, last fought in August, defeating Daniel Dubois with a dominant stoppage. A body shot knockdown that continues to disgruntle Dubois fans was rendered obsolete when Usyk stated he would have immediately gotten up if the referee hadn’t called a low blow.

Both men have had almost a year to prepare themselves for the most significant heavyweight fight in a quarter of a century. The winner will be the first top-division puncher since Lennox Lewis to claim the title of undisputed champion.

Prediction

A lot of people aren’t able to split Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk due to their respective skill sets. However, Fury hasn’t had to display a top-level attitude, gameplan, and execution since the second Deontay Wilder fight in 2020.

Those four long years without worrying about what is in front of him could return to haunt Fury during the contest. Usyk is as slick as they come and dominated Anthony Joshua on two occasions with ease. He could do the same with Fury, depending on how the fight evolves.

In the end, Usyk should have enough to card a decision of some form, but don’t be surprised if there’s controversy and Fury finds himself on the end of a lucky draw.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.