Opetaia beats Breidis again, Cacace and Kabayel stun foes

Cruiserweight number one Jai Opetaia improved to 25-0, 19 KOs, with a unanimous decision over Mairis Briedis in their Saudi Arabia rematch.

Opetaia, who lost his IBF title outside the ring due to politics, regained the read strap by digging deep in the later rounds. Ultimately, the judges made the correct decision as Briedis dropped to 28-3, 20 KOs.

Scores: 117-111 and 116-112 twice as Opetaia retained his Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Title.

Anthony Cacace stunned Joe Cordina with a superb stoppage at super featherweight, elevating his CV to 22-1, 8 KOs. Cordina dropped to 17-1, 9 KOs, as he surrendered his IBF World Title in eight rounds.

In the heavyweight division, three heavyweight match-ups saw one shock and two prospects continue their rise. First up, Agit Kabayel did it again as the underdog. Despite amassing a standout 25-0, 17 KOs record, Kabayel continues to be underestimated. Last time out, the German stopped undefeated heavyweight beast Arslanbek Makhmudov in the early rounds. This time around, Frank Sanchez was the victim as he took a beating over seven brutal and relentless rounds. Sanchez, who was expected to become WBC mandatory challenger, lost for the first time in 25 bouts as Kabayel took him out with a body shot.

Additionally, Kabayel should be called to face Oleksandr Usyk in 2025 if he maintains his place in the WBC rankings.

In the same weight class, Moses Itauma and David Nyika made light work of their opponents to hit 9-0 in the professional ranks.

Lightweight Mark Chamberlain proved to be one of the hardest-hitting 135-pounders in the world. The 16-0 UK star recorded a twelfth stoppage by blasting out Joshua Wahab in the first round. In the process, Chamberlain claimed the vacant WBC Silver Title.

Further results saw cruiserweight Robin Sirwan Safar defeat former world champion Sergey Kovalev. Scores read 99-90, 97-92, and 95-94 as Kovalev contemplates hanging up his gloves at 41.

Light Heavyweight Daniel Lapin halted Octavio Pudivitr in one round, while featherweight Isaac Lowe recorded the only Team Fury win of the night as he out-pointed Hasibullah Ahmadi.

