Tyson Fury blames Ukraine war for loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury said the fact Ukraine was at war gave Oleksandr Usyk enough sympathy to sway the judges in his favor on Saturday night.

The former undefeated heavyweight champion spoke immediately after being soundly defeated by the Ukrainian star. Usyk won the majority of rounds but for a short spell in the middle of the fight and the final round. It was hard to Fury any others as his output didn’t warrant it compared to Usyk.

In the ninth round, Fury was battered around the ring from pillar to post and almost stopped until the ropes kept him up, leading to a count by a pondering referee in Mark Nelson. Fury was out of it and lucky to have survived a beating that ironically gave Usyk the victory due to two incompetent judges who would have given the fight to Fury without it.

After losing his title, unbeaten record and lineal crown, Fury hit Usyk and his people with a low blow during his interview.

“I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. We both put on a good fight,” said Fury.

He added: “His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion. We’ve got a rematch clause. I’ve had a split decision loss to a good little man. We run it back in October. Well done Oleksandr.”

Fury may have little idea what those words mean to a country that, like Fury, has been pummeled. It was an unnecessary statement that attempted to detract from the rightful winner, who fully deserved the victory.

All eyes will now be on whether Fury will fancy another match-up with the King of Boxing, who added the undisputed heavyweight title to his similar achievement at cruiserweight. Usyk is undoubtedly the number one fighter on the planet. Not only that, but he’s also a credit to the sport.

A rematch has to occur between October and December of this year, with the winner facing Anthony Joshua in 2025. Fury would choose to walk away after a significant beating in the ninth round or select the easier option of heading into the Joshua fight immediately without a title.

If Fury opts for Joshua now, Usyk can remain undisputed and defend his belts against the mandatory challengers.

