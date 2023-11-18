Andres Cortes calls out Navarette and Foster

Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes has boldly thrown down the gauntlet, expressing his desire to face current world title holders.

Cortes is eyeing Mexico’s WBO world champion Emanuel Navarrete and WBC champ O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs). He’s called for a high-stakes showdown after Navarrete’s recent draw against Robson Conceicao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last night.

“Savage,” 20-0 with 11 KOs, is based in Las Vegas and promoted by Top Rank. Cortes says both men are ripe for the pickings.

Andres Cortes wants a world title shot

“I believe I could have stopped Conceicao if I were given the chance,” said Cortes. “Navarrete is not invincible.

“He showed last night that he can be beaten. My style, power, and hunger make me a significant threat in this division.

“I’m ready for any challenge. With my recent victories, I’ve earned the right to face him.”

The determined young fighter is convinced he is the most avoided fighter in the super featherweight division.

He vows to continue improving the rankings to garner a world title opportunity.

Cortes believes a fight with O’Shaquie Foster can be made quickly because he just signed with his promoter, Top Rank.

“My record speaks for itself. I’ve consistently proven myself in the ring. Yet I’m continuously avoided by other fighters in the division,” Cortes added.

“Navarrete is the champion. I respect that, but I’m here to prove I am the best and claim what’s rightfully mine.

“Foster just signed with Top Rank so that fight can be made with ease. I want both of these champions. I’ve earned it.”

Cortes has positioned himself as a force in the super featherweight ranks. His call-out of Navarrete and Foster aims to assert his dominance and set himself for a title shot against the world champions.

“One thing I know I can guarantee is a lot of action when I step in the ring,” concluded Cortes. “What we saw in the main event [on Thursday] was unacceptable for boxing fans.

“Whenever I fight, you can count on me throwing many punches and going for the knockout. No boring ass fights in me.”

